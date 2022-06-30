ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

6 Things Only People From North Carolina Would Understand, According To A Local TikToker

By Maeve Browne
 3 days ago
North Carolina is home to expansive mountain ranges, charming beach towns, and bustling cities.

Every year, tourists from all over the globe flock to the Tar Heel State to take in its natural beauty.

But there are some sides to NC that only true locals can understand.

From coping with unpredictable weather to understanding classic Southern insults, here are six things only people from North Carolina understand, according to a local TikTok creator, Patty who lives there.

"Do not take I-77"

Patty kicks her video off with some sage advice on avoiding a ticket. "If you're from North Carolina you know good and damn well if you want to speed, do not take I-77. If you take 77 and decide to speed nine times out of ten you're going to see a state trooper."

"Hey how you doin'?"

Down South, people will greet and chat with strangers while out and about, and in North Carolina this tradition is very much alive. Saying hi to a stranger walking by you in a grocery store would not be uncommon like in many other regions in the U.S.

"I'm from Boston so when I came here and everyone was like 'Hey how you doin?' I was like...WTF, but I realized it's a Southern thing. If you don't speak people will think you're so disrespectful," says Patty in the TikTok.

"Tell the family I said 'hey'"

Circling back to manners, there is a right and a wrong way to end a phone call in North Carolina.

Patty explains, "Instead of saying 'Hey bruh I gotta go call you back,' people down here hit you with the "Oh hey, I was just callin' to see how y'all was doing, I ain't want nothin', I'll let you go have a good day, tell the family I said 'hey.'"

The weather fluctuates

The weather in North Carolina often fluctuates regularly throughout the day. "8 a.m. you have on a jacket and long sleeve pants, by 12 you have on shorts and a tank top. I don't understand..." Patty jokes.

North Carolina's turbulent weather can throw a number of surprises, so it's best to be prepared for all situations.

Going to Walmart when you're bored

In a video captioned "POV: Only North Carolina would understand," TikTok user Big Carolina jokes about being so bored you go with your friends to Walmart for no particular reason besides there's nothing better to do.

"Sup with y'all boys? Y'all ain't got nothin to do either? Y'all tryin' to ride to Walmart?" he said.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Alina Andras

7 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

When it comes to dining out, most people would agree that a steak is one of the best choices. While it is fairly easy to prepare it at home and it is definitely a staple in many American families, there is something about eating out that just makes it taste better in a way. That's because some steakhouses really know what they are doing and they have these secret ways of preparing steaks that just keep you coming back for more. And when a steakhouse has been around for 20-30 years, or even longer, you know the food is good.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Abby Joseph

3 Inspiring Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is a state with something for everyone. Its varied landscape includes beautiful beaches, stunning mountain scenery, and plenty of Old South charm. The state is also home to a number of major cities, including the capital, Raleigh, and the financial center, Charlotte. As a result, North Carolina offers a wide range of activities and attractions to suit all interests. Whether you're looking for a relaxing vacation or an action-packed adventure, you'll find it in North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Abby Joseph

2 Magnificent Inventions From North Carolina

North Carolina has had a long history of innovation that dates back to the early days of the American colonies, including the following two:. Lunsford Richardson was born in 1854 in North Carolina. He was a sickly child, and his parents tried a variety of home remedies to ease his symptoms. One of the most effective treatments was a poultice made from a mold, which grew on the bark of trees. This mold was ground into a powder and mixed with lard, which was then applied to the skin.
Narcity USA

Freya, A Teenage Great White Shark, Loves To Lurk The North Carolina Shoreline

Freya is a female sub-adult great white shark that frequents the North Carolina coast. Despite her age, the teen shark is 11.3 feet long and weighs approximately 883 pounds. According to tracking data provided by OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization dedicated to marine research, Freya has spent much of her teenage years hugging the state's shoreline before making her way up and down the east coast.
NAGS HEAD, NC
travelnoire.com

Heading To North Carolina? Here's How To Spend 48 Hours In Black-Owned Asheville

The Culture contributed heavily to Asheville and that continues to this day. This charming city is well-known for its art galleries, thriving culinary scene, and architecture; a blend of Art Deco, Neoclassical, and Art Beaux. Speaking of architecture, Asheville is home of the Biltmore House, the largest, privately-owned home in the US. It is also home to many Black-owned businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
