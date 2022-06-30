ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Places In Charleston Where The 'Southern Charm' Cast Is Always Hanging Out At

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
Bravo TV's Southern Charm cast does not try to hide their favorite places in the Holy City; they're either visiting them on the show or sharing snapshots of their favorite haunts on Instagram.

Charleston, South Carolina has no shortage of yummy eateries with coastal-inspired dishes or gorgeous modern nightclubs with exciting events.

As you might guess, many of these spots are nestled upon the iconic King Street. Here are seven restaurants, bars, and clubs in Charleston where you just might spot your favorite Southern Charm cast member at.

Red's Ice House

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Seafood, Beer

Address: 98 Church St, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Why You Need To Go: The Southern Charm boys, like Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, tend to hang out at this bar. Especially during football season!

167 Raw Oyester Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood

Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401

Why You Need To Go: The raw seafood bar is in the heart of King Street, which, as we see on the show, is a central hangout area for the cast.

The Rarebit

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: American, Cocktails

Address: 474 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Why You Need To Go: Shep Rose once told Where Traveler that the restaurant bar is one of his favorite places to hang out.

Ink

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Sushi, Cocktails

Address: 565 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Why You Need To Go: It's a buzzy rooftop cocktail lounge that serves up bar bites during the day, and has a lively, sophisticated atmosphere at night. Chleb Ravenell was spotted there this June.

Republic Garden & Lounge

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails, Small plates

Address: 462 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Why You Need To Go: The King Street hot spot is owned by cast member Leva Bonaparte, and other Charmers have shared pics of their fun nights there.

Home Team BBQ

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Barbecue

Address: 2209 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482

Why You Need To Go: This is a Southern Charm classic. You can spot them visiting the Charleston classic many times throughout the show's eight seasons.

Uptown Social

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cocktails, Small plates

Address: 587 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Why You Need To Go: You can find the bar's iconic orange and blue butterfly mural or 'Uptown Social' in the background of some of the casts' Instagram photos, like Kathryn Dennis.

