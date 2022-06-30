ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

You Can Save Money In Florida On These Products And Fun Activities This July & Here’s How

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5JGf_0gRJeV6q00

If you've been looking for the best ways to save in money, well you're in luck if you're Floridian. There's exciting activities, books and even gas that will be without tax or lowered in the next few months.

In May, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in the state's history, which means when you buy something, you won't have to pay the increased price at the register. You only have to worry about that number on the price tag.

In fact, there are 10 holidays coming up where you can save on what you spend, and one starts tomorrow, July 1, for the rest of the week until July 7. Here's what you can pocket some change on for, what the government is calling, Freedom Week:

  • Fishing Supplies
  • Camping Supplies
  • Sports Equipment
  • Boating & Water Activity Supplies
  • Pool Supplies
  • General Outdoor Supplies
  • Admissions

Some of the criteria includes tax-free movie tickets, private and membership clubs for fitness and coolers.

There's a limit on price in the fine print, but for some of these bigger ticket items, it can all add up.

For paddleboards and surfboards, for example, it's tax free for the first $300 of the sales price. For tents, you'll get relief for the first $200 of the sales price and for bicycles, you can get the first $250 of the sales price tax-exempt.

The other nine holidays include:

  • A fuel tax holiday through the whole month of October, meaning gas will be 25.3 cents cheaper per gallon.
  • Until August 14, children's books will be free of sales tax.
  • Babies and toddler's diapers, clothes and shoes are included in the relief package from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
  • Back-To-School and Storm Preparedness items are also included.

The total amount of money that is helping fund these various items is $1.2 billion dollars for Floridians.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Narcity USA

You Can Swim In Crystal Blue Waters At This Texas Canyon & Go Camping For Just $15

The panhandle of Texas displays an arid desert domain full of dry, rugged plains, jagged rock formations, and a few impressive canyons that look completely untouched by water. Yet, there's one canyon in particular near Palo Duro Canyon State Park that is actually filled with beautiful blue waters that are known as Lake Mackenzie, and visitors can take a dip in the almost clear pool.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Camping#Fitness#Floridian#Surfboards
Narcity USA

Freya, A Teenage Great White Shark, Loves To Lurk The North Carolina Shoreline

Freya is a female sub-adult great white shark that frequents the North Carolina coast. Despite her age, the teen shark is 11.3 feet long and weighs approximately 883 pounds. According to tracking data provided by OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization dedicated to marine research, Freya has spent much of her teenage years hugging the state's shoreline before making her way up and down the east coast.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy