You Can Save Money In Florida On These Products And Fun Activities This July & Here’s How

If you've been looking for the best ways to save in money, well you're in luck if you're Floridian. There's exciting activities, books and even gas that will be without tax or lowered in the next few months.

In May, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in the state's history, which means when you buy something, you won't have to pay the increased price at the register. You only have to worry about that number on the price tag.

In fact, there are 10 holidays coming up where you can save on what you spend, and one starts tomorrow, July 1, for the rest of the week until July 7. Here's what you can pocket some change on for, what the government is calling, Freedom Week:

Fishing Supplies

Camping Supplies

Sports Equipment

Boating & Water Activity Supplies

Pool Supplies

General Outdoor Supplies

Admissions

Some of the criteria includes tax-free movie tickets, private and membership clubs for fitness and coolers.

There's a limit on price in the fine print, but for some of these bigger ticket items, it can all add up.

For paddleboards and surfboards, for example, it's tax free for the first $300 of the sales price. For tents, you'll get relief for the first $200 of the sales price and for bicycles, you can get the first $250 of the sales price tax-exempt.

The other nine holidays include:

A fuel tax holiday through the whole month of October, meaning gas will be 25.3 cents cheaper per gallon.

Until August 14, children's books will be free of sales tax.

Babies and toddler's diapers, clothes and shoes are included in the relief package from July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.

Back-To-School and Storm Preparedness items are also included.

The total amount of money that is helping fund these various items is $1.2 billion dollars for Floridians.