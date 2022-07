Nick Kyrgios treated fans to a complete experience on Saturday at Wimbledon, including his usual rantings and ravings, and also a trick shot or two. In the opening set of his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, Kyrgios decided to try an underarm serve. But he didn’t just go underhand; he also went between his legs for a “tweener” serve.

