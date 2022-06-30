ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Nanticoke River Arts Council holds summer art show in downtown Seaford

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, Nanticoke River Arts Council opened its doors to the public for the summer art show at Gallery 107, located at 324 High Street in downtown Seaford. When first walking into Gallery 107 – named after the Nanticoke River Arts Council’s initial location on Pine Street – one is swept...

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth fireworks blast Cape Region into Independence Day

A perfect beach day July 3 was followed by a perfect night for fireworks in Rehoboth Beach. A nice breeze kept the humidity at bay for the most part. The beach and Boardwalk was shoulder to shoulder during the colorful display. The Funsters kicked off the show with a lively performance at the Bandstand, which is celebrating its 60th year this year. The crew from Zambelli Fireworks set off more than 1,000 fireworks.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

‘Beach Secrets’ wins national awards

Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press announced that its book “Beach Secrets” has won two first-place awards from the National Federation of Press Women. The awards, presented at the organization’s conference in Fargo, N.D., were for editing and for a collection of short stories by multiple authors. The book had previously received first-place state-level awards from Delaware Press Association.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sold-out crowd for Summer Solstice on the Terrace

The Lodge at Truitt Homestead celebrated Pride Month June 25 with its second annual Summer Solstice on the Terrace. The event benefits the nonprofit advocacy agency CAMP Rehoboth. Entertainment for the sold-out party was provided by Peggy Raley and the True Blue Jazz Band. Local radio host and visual artist...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

CAMP Rehoboth hires interim director

CAMP Rehoboth has hired a new interim director. Lisa Evans stepped in as interim director after executive director David Mariner recently left to start a new nonprofit. She has been CAMP Rehoboth’s acting manager under Mariner since mid-April. CAMP Rehoboth’s Board of Directors settled on Evans because of her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Iconic Dolle’s sign has a new home

The iconic Dolle’s sign was installed Wednesday on the outside wall of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society Museum. The boardwalk sign’s future became clouded when the building was sold by family members of the store’s founder. The store moved to a location a short distance away along the boardwalk but does not have the prime corner exposure that came with a location where Rehoboth Avenue meets the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
Cape Gazette

Milton hosts Wings of Hope

Cancer Support Community Delaware hosted the 12th annual Wings of Hope event in Milton Memorial Park June 25, as people young and old helped raise money for those affected by cancer. Specifically, the event helps raise funds for cancer patients, caregivers and their families to have emotional and financial support....
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Resort Beach Bonfire Program Exceeds Expectations

OCEAN CITY – With gas prices rising and the cost of just about everything else going up, the resort’s beach bonfire program is exceeding expectations heading into the holiday weekend and beyond. It’s no secret the cost of a vacation in Ocean City has gone up, just as...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Live Music Saturday Night at Sydney’s - Spike Bryant

Spike Bryant - 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets $12 per person - Available on Eventbrite (click here for link to tickets) Bring your classic car, hot rod, custom or antique vehicle. Stop to see what vehicles come out each week. Enter to win door prizes, gift cards, hats, and t...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Fishing impact of wind farm cables still unknown

Since my article last Friday, I have been contacted by folks from US Wind and Ørsted with information on how the cables will come ashore at Three R’s Road and travel under Indian River Bay to Millsboro, how deep they will be buried and how little they will affect the fish. Unfortunately, all studies to date are in deep water. To the best of their knowledge, no studies have been done on what effects the electromagnetic fields will have on fish in shallow water.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

