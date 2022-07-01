ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, ID

Rupert kicks off annual Fourth of July festivities

By Elizabeth Hadley
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Rupert began its Fourth of July festivities Thursday and they will run for the next five days. All of the festivities take place in the historic town square. They began on...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Idahoans flock to Rupert for annual Fourth of July parade

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rupert’s annual Fourth of July parade had it all, from classic cars to cheerleaders and fire trucks. “It’s just great to see the whole community come out and support the activities of the Fourth of July,” said Dan Gammon, with the Kiwanis Club.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Buhl’s Sagebrush Days gets underway with a Fourth of July parade

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A holiday tradition in Buhl is taking over the town all weekend. Sagebrush Days 2022 is in full swing Monday with the Fourth of July parade. “It’s just a little piece of Americana that’s still here,” said parade organizer Richard White. Last...
BUHL, ID
KIVI-TV

CSI and Twin Falls host fireworks display

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The City of Twin Falls is partnering with the College of Southern Idaho to host a free fireworks display on July 4. The show will close down Cheney Dr and North college road between Blue Lakes Blvd and Washington St. This 20 minute display will have over 1,500 individual effects and is one of the larger shows for the annual event. The show is put on by Lantis Fireworks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Firework Burns

Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center. Twin Falls Fire Department makes progress on new training center. Rupert kicks off annual Fourth of July festivities. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:33...
EDEN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rupert, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
kmvt

Twin Falls Sheriff’s provide mutual aid to drowning in Elko County

ELKO COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, On June 30th, at approximately 8:00 pm, a 17-year-old male was kayaking near the north shore of Southfork Reservoir. His kayak overturned, resulting in him being unable to get safely back in the kayak. Witnesses immediately responded,...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
kmvt

Burley keeps Minico bats quiet; Legion baseball scores

Gatlin Bair, a rising junior at Kimberly High School, picked up an offer from Michigan this weekend. Adams books ticket to prestigious national championship. An Albion boy is gearing up for the national motocross championship in Tennessee this August. Twin Falls Cowboys pick up two wins over Stayton, Oregon. Updated:...
kmvt

Twin Falls Cowboys top Reno Athletics 10-6 at Cowboy Classic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Cowboys defeat the visiting Reno Athletics in a back-and-fourth affair. The win eliminated Reno from Championship contention, but the Cowboys (2-2 at the tournament) also fell short of the title game. Twin Falls Cowboys 10, Reno Athletics 6.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Vehicle vs Bicycle Fatality Crash North of Jackpot NV on US93

On July 4th, 2022, just after 8:00 am, Idaho State Police responded to a vehicle versus bicycle collision on US Highway 93 at Mile Marker 7, just north of Jackpot, Nevada. A 39-year-old- man from Twin Falls was heading north on US93 in an Infiniti, just north of Jackpot, NV. A 41-year-old male and 38-year-old female, from Ruston, Louisiana, along with 2 children, were also traveling north on US93 on a tandem bicycle, pulling a small trailer. The bicycle was struck from behind by the Infiniti.
JACKPOT, NV
truecrimedaily

Idaho woman sentenced for trying to suffocate paralyzed husband with trash bag as he napped

BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy