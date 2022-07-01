Rupert kicks off annual Fourth of July festivities

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO