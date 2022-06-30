ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Busy Philipps is arrested at Supreme Court protest following Roe v. Wade decision: 'For equality'

By Kaitlin Reilly
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusy Philipps was arrested while protesting for abortion rights. On Thursday, Vice Media reported via Twitter that the Girls5eva actress was arrested in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Protesters have taken to the court in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed federal protection...

