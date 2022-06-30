ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘Serve It And Charge Her’: Emmett Till’s Family Wants White Woman Arrested Amid Discovery Of 1955 Warrant

By Zack Linly
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fvP0_0gRJTk9800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4qlS_0gRJTk9800

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty


W e all know the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till , the vicious white monsters who tortured and killed him, and the racist white woman who set it all in motion. We know the white men were acquitted of the murder and that they admitted to it later but died before either of them would ever be held accountable (not that they likely would have been if they lived). We also know that
Black America has been calling for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham , the white woman whose lies and racism got a Black chile brutally lynched.

MORE: ‘ American Reckoning’: PBS Documentary Spotlights Unsolved 1967 Murder Case Reopened After Emmett Till Act Passed

What we didn’t know, however, is that in 1955, a warrant for Donham’s arrest was actually drawn but never served. She could have been arrested and charged in connection to Emmett’s death, but America chose to be America instead.

According to the Associated Press , a team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for new evidence regarding Emmett’s lynching found the unserved warrant charging Donham in his kidnapping and now members of Emmett’s family are calling for the warrant to finally be served.

From AP:

A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham — identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document — was discovered last week by searchers inside a file folder that had been placed in a box, Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Documents are kept inside boxes by decade, he said, but there was nothing else to indicate where the warrant, dated Aug. 29, 1955, might have been.

“They narrowed it down between the ’50s and ’60s and got lucky,” said Stockstill, who certified the warrant as genuine.

The search group included members of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation , Keith Beauchamp, the creator of The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till — a documentary that prompted a new Justice Department probe into Emmett’s killing, which ended in 2007 with no charges being filed —and two of Emmett’s relatives, Legacy Foundation leader Deborah Watts and her daughter, Teri Watts.

“Serve it and charge her,” Teri told AP. “This is what the state of Mississippi needs to go ahead.”

Some legal experts appear to be skeptical that anything will come of this discovery, but they don’t seem to think it’s absolutely hopeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36K79V_0gRJTk9800

Source: Bettmann / Getty


More from AP:

Arrest warrants can “go stale” due to the passage of time and changing circumstances, and one from 1955 almost certainly wouldn’t pass muster before a court, even if a sheriff agreed to serve it, said Ronald J. Rychlak, a law professor at the University of Mississippi.

But combined with any new evidence , the original arrest warrant “absolutely” could be an important stepping stone toward establishing probable cause for a new prosecution, he said.

“If you went in front of a judge you could say, ‘Once upon a time a judge determined there was probable cause, and much more information is available today,’” Rychlak said.

Then there’s the question of why the warrant, which also named Emmett’s killers, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, was never served at the time it was drawn. Of course, it’s a question with a predictable answer: Law enforcement just didn’t care about a dead Black child. According to AP, “the Leflore County sheriff told reporters he did not want to ‘bother’ the woman since she had two young children to care for.”

On Wednesday, the current Leflore County Sheriff, Ricky Banks, told AP he had no knowledge of the newly discovered warrant, but he “will see if I can get a copy of the warrant and get with the DA and get their opinion on it.”

I’m just going to go ahead and say that Black America shouldn’t hold its breath in hopes that an old white woman in her 80s will finally be brought to justice for causing Emmett Till’s merciless death, but that doesn’t mean we should quit calling for it.

“Serve it and charge her.” And convict her at last.

SEE ALSO:

‘Hang ‘Em High’: Republican Who Voted Against Emmett Till Bill Called Lynching ‘A Metaphor For Justice’

The New Emmett Till Opera Is Written By A White Woman And Stars A Fictional White Woman. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

1955 Warrant For Emmett Till Accuser Found, Family Seeking Arrest

Click here to read the full article. While searching the basement of a Mississippi courtroom, an unserved warrant for Emmett Till’s accuser has been discovered. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday (June 29) that the warrant charged Carolyn Bryant Donham, identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document, in Till’s kidnapping. The document was discovered sometime last week, confirmed Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill who also certified the authenticity of the document.More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg To Star In Film About Emmett Till’s MotherHouse Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act To Make Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeMississippi's Emmett Till Memorial To Be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Charged With Capital Murder In Killing Sister, Allegedly Forced 13-Year-Old Son To Discard Body

A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to dispose of the body has been charged with capital murder. Click 2 Houston reported that 38-year-old Carmen White appeared in court on Wednesday, June 29 to be charged with capital murder in connection with the March 31 death of her sister, Cynthia Cervantes. Her bond has been set at $750,000, according to a judge.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

UPDATE: 16-year-old Dancing Doll Dyshea Hall From Lifetime’s ‘Bring It’ Shot and Killed Outside Kroger In Atlanta

Earlier this week we reported that Dyshea Hall, known from the former Lifetime hit show ‘Bring It’ had died but details were few. BLACK ENTERPRISE has learned that DeKalb County Police have identified the victims of a shooting outside a Kroger shopping center in Georgia as Dyshea Hall, 16, and Javonte Wood, 17, is critical, according to WSBTV.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Roy Bryant
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis Till#Violent Crime#American#Pbs#The Associated Press#Leflore County Circuit
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy