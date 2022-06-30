ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson Officially Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court Bench

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQtvZ_0gRJTjGP00

At a time when many political decisions of the highest order are left in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court (ex: overturning of Roe v. Wade ), now is more important than ever to have a sense of allyship with those on the bench.

Today (June 30), Ketanji Brown Jackson made history after being sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court — ally activated!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Also the fist former federal public defender to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brown Jackson was all smiles as she entered her Oath Ceremony earlier today (seen above). The 51-year-old D.C. native replaces Justice Stephen Breyer following his 28 years of service, and he was in place as well to give his successor a proper welcoming.

More on this historic moment below, via CNBC :

“President Joe Biden nominated Jackson for the Supreme Court after Breyer announced in January that he would step down at the end of the court’s 2021 term, which concluded Thursday morning.

In a brief ceremony at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Jackson took two oaths of office. In the constitutional oath, delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts, Jackson solemnly swore to defend the Constitution ‘against all enemies, foreign and domestic,’ and ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the same.’

Breyer delivered the second, statutory oath, in which Jackson swore to ‘administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich.’

Jackson, smiling throughout the ceremony, was joined by her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, and their two daughters, Talia and Leila.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

There will be another more formal inauguration ceremony for KBJ referred to as an investiture later this fall. However, her work on the high court officially begins today.

Congratulations again to the honorable Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson! May your work in the future lead us to brighter days ahead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

The Supreme Court's originalism is white supremacy

Even as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, the slate of rulings from the newly empowered, right-wing and originalist court majority this term has made it clearer than ever that the court is motivated by a reliance on the white supremacist patriarchy of the Constitution’s framers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Key cases on the Supreme Court's docket next term

The U.S. Supreme Court issued the final two opinions of its term on Thursday, capping a month of blockbuster decisions from the nation’s high court in cases involving key issues such as gun rights, religious liberty and abortion. And the court’s next term, which begins in October, could prove to be just as pivotal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

Miami Palmetto Senior High grad, Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

MIAMI – History was made Thursday when Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.She replaced Justice Stephen Breyer, who officially retired Thursday.Jackson graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest in 1988 and was class president and a member of the debate. Fellow students said she inspired them.CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke with Harold Pryor, who is the first Black state attorney in Broward and the first Black man to be elected as a state attorney in the state of Florida. He...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Petition calling for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas impeachment has more than 1 million signatures

More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Mr Thomas has come under fire for his support of the the court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, paving the way for women to lose their right to end a pregnancy in nearly half the country. He has further infuriated Americans in his concurring opinion by saying the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell." Those cases deal with Americans' fundamental right to privacy, due process, and equal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Nash
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
CBS News

Supreme Court addresses “threatening activity” around justices’ homes: CBS News Flash July 4, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws barring picketing outside the homes of high court justices, citing an increase in protests and "threatening activity.” Authorities are investigating an Indiana funeral home where more than 30 bodies were discovered, and the longest-surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient, who died last week at 98, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer tells Biden he will formally retire at noon THURSDAY after final opinions are issued and days after Roe v. Wade was overturned - clearing the way for Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in

Thursday will mark the final day on the Supreme Court bench for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer, clearing the way for future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first black woman on the high court. Tomorrow will also be the last day for the judicial body's most politically-charged docket in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Racism#Racial Injustice#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#Racial Issues#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Presidential Medal of Freedom
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Isn’t Done Carrying Water for Right-Wing Activists

Click here to read the full article. Law is supposed to be an objective discipline. We praise the “rule of law” as an immutable hallmark of the American legal system, and take solace in the ideal that justice should be dispensed fairly and evenly regardless of who is dispensing it. Our judges wear black robes because they are meant to be indistinguishable. It theoretically shouldn’t matter which one hears a case because the law, not the individual, determines the outcome. But here’s the spoiler: This is all hogwash. At least when it comes to the Supreme Court, who the judge is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy