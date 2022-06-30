ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Radio One Presents The Music Meeting

By BreAnna Holmes
 3 days ago

In celebration of Black Music Month, Radio One hosts the 2nd annual Music Meeting, a virtual forum that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the business of music presented by Radio One. Attendees gain an insider’s perspective on the vital role the industry plays in our history and culture featuring artists and industry leaders with performances by Kevin Ross, Pheelz, Melvin Crispell III, and more!

Panels:

Get Heard: Breaking Your Song On Radio moderated by Terri Thomas. Panelists include Radio One Program Directors A Plus, Derek Harper, Mike Swift, and Paris Nicole. Indy Life: How To Break Without The Machine moderated by Jackie Paige. Panelists include Craig Davis, Kerry Douglas, Lester Pace, and Troy Marshall. Deal Makers: Get Your Legal Affairs In Order moderated by Vic Jagger. Panelists include Nia Rasool, Esq., Shay M. Lawson, and Uwonda Carter Scott, Esq. Producer Panel: Making The Beat moderated by DJ QuickSilva. Panelists include Aubrey “Boogie” Robinson, Corey “Mr. Hanky” Dennard, Cortè Ellis, Warryn Campbell and Young Lan.

Join us on Thursday, June 30 th at 7pm /EST for The Music Meeting – a virtual discussion about the business behind the music presented by Radio One.

Get valuable insight from industry professionals for free! Plus, enjoy amazing performances. Watch it live here on BlackAmericaWeb.com June 30, 2022 at 7pm EST!

Checkout the powerful discussions and phenomenal performances from the 2021 Music Meeting in the video below:

