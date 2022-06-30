ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, GA

'A generational event': Oconee County breaks ground for new administration building

Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcLB3_0gRJGVB800

A ceremonial groundbreaking with gold-colored shovels took place Thursday as a symbolic beginning to what Oconee County officials hope will be a building to serve its citizens for decades to come.

"This is a generational event here," Oconee County Commission Chairman John Daniell said shortly after he and 11 others tossed a shovel of red dirt. "This has been talked about for over 20 years and now we have a spot to put the building and consolidate our departments." he said.

The 44,000-square-foot building on a 7.63-acre tract will contain numerous offices not associated with the judicial branch of government, which will be retained in the current courthouse in downtown Watkinsville.

In case you missed it:Mama's Boy to open new location, the second in Oconee County

In case you missed it:South Main Brewery's logo based on a 'shocking' case of uncovered Oconee County history

The new building is being constructed at 7635 Macon Highway (U.S. Highway 441) and Main Street, with a roundabout planned along Main Street at the Summit Grove intersection. The building will be just north of the Watkinsville city limits near the Oconee County Fire Station One.

Officials estimated the building, with 158 parking spaces, will be completed sometime next summer.

County commissioners, elected state representatives and officials with the contractor Mathias Corporation participated in the groundbreaking for the $14.8 million complex.

Offices currently located in the Oconee County Annex off Greensboro Highway will also move into the administration building, according to Daniell. The annex building will likely be sold in the future, he said.

In case you missed it:White Tiger restaurateurs are opening second location in Watkinsville. Have a look inside

Such offices as the tax commissioner and the board of elections will be located in the new building as well, providing a permanent place for early voting, according to Daniell.

The Oconee County Library was once projected for the site as well, but library officials opted to locate its new library at the Wire Park commercial and residential development near downtown Watkinsville.

Comments / 0

Related
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia area Fourth of July celebrations

Events are scheduled across Northeast Georgia this weekend to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Here’s a list of some of the places where you and your family can enjoy a fun Fourth:. JULY 2nd. Athens invites you to celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater embarks on 488-unit build-to-rent/multifamily development in Gwinnett

Atlanta-based residential developer RangeWater Real Estate is set to break ground on a 156-home build-to-rent community and a 332-unit apartment project in Gwinnett County, following its recent acquisition of 50 acres there. In connection with the development, which will kick off this month, the company launched a construction company, RangeWater...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watkinsville, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
Watkinsville, GA
Government
Oconee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia to temporarily close rail crossing on South Main

If you’re driving through downtown Cornelia next week prepare for a detour. The rail crossing on South Main Street near the Big Red Apple will be temporarily closed. A contractor for Norfolk Southern will be working on the crossing beginning July 5, says city manager Dee Anderson. The work is expected to take four days to complete.
CORNELIA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
ACCIDENTS
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Board Of Elections#Mathias Corporation
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
nowhabersham.com

Well-known gospel singer now leads White County Fire Department

(Cleveland)- White County’s new Fire Service Chief Mike LeFevre was administered his oath of office Wednesday. White County Public Safety Director David Murphy said prior to the ceremony at the White County Emergency Operations Center that it’s their goal to give recognition to the staff for what they do.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Clay Maquette of Dr. King Unveiled in Athens, GA

The public got to see for the first time the clay maquette sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., unveiled at the studio of Stan Mullins in Athens, GA on Thursday night, June 30. This eight-foot-tall, large clay form was unveiled by sponsor Clyde Strickland of Lawrenceville, GA, and project...
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Gwinnett police: Missing male found safe

A man with diminished mental capacity who went missing from his Snellville group home has been found and is safe. According to a news release issued by Gwinnett police about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, Austin Brian Pike, 24, was located at a Walmart near his residence. A Mattie’s Call...
SNELLVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Harrison named Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer

Monroe, Ga. (June 29, 2022) — Piedmont Walton Hospital has announced Haley Harrison, RN, as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer. With more than 15 years of experience in leadership roles, Harrison is known for achieving results in an environment that encourages staff development while improving patient outcomes.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy