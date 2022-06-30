ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

RIDOH recommends reopening Oakland Beach, Conimicut Beach, Barrington Town Beach, and Larkin Pond Association Beach for swimming

By Community Submission
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Oakland and Conimicut Beaches in Warwick, Barrington Town Beach, and Larkin Pond...

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island

If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!. There are many displays across Rhode Island to be enjoyed. This story may be updated as we receive updates, land earn of other events. Fourth of July Firework Displays...
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up Today: July 3

Good Morning, today is Sunday, July 3. 🌊 On this day in 1878, George M. Cohen was born in Rhode Island. Cohan was a playwright, composer, lyricist, actor, singer, dancer, and producer during his 50+ year career in entertainment. Read More. 🌊 On this day in 1969, the Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
RPL sale of Bonniecrest condo becomes ultimate birthday gift

When Residential Properties Ltd. Sales Associate Pawler Garrahan listed Bonniecrest Estate’s Manor House #8 (located at 111 Harrison Avenue in Newport), little did she know that it was about to become the ultimate birthday present for one lucky woman. Mark and Kate Huttemann of Winchester, MA, the new owners...
NEWPORT, RI
Ida Lewis Distance Race pleases veterans and newcomers alike

Now that the Newport to Bermuda Race is in the history books, sailors are setting their sights on the next offshore racing opportunity, the Ida Lewis Distance Race presented by Bluenose Yacht Sales, scheduled to start on Friday, August 18. However, unlike the Newport to Bermuda Race, which is point-to-point, the Ida Lewis Distance Race, in its 18th edition, is a round-trip adventure, starting and ending in Newport, R.I., which makes logistics easier to handle. And instead of an arduous 635 nautical miles, the Ida Lewis Distance Race is, at most, a pleasantly manageable 169 nm. (Unique to the Ida Lewis Distance Race, the Race Committee considers weather forecasts before the start to decide from among four courses that range from 112 to 169 nautical miles; the goal is to get all teams back to the dock within 18-24 hours.)
NEWPORT, RI
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Obituary: Raymond J. Silvia

Raymond Justin Silvia, age 97, a lifelong resident of Middletown, RI passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Husband of the late Barbara Louise (Souza) Silvia for 62 years. Born in Newport, RI on December 11, 1924, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Cardoza) Silvia. Mr....
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Maris Humphreys

Mrs. Maris S. Humphreys, age 79, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on May 31, 2022. Maris was born in Hartford, CT to Beatrice and Frederick Swan. Maris married Keith Cordell Humphreys of Middleboro, MA, on July 15, 1967, in North Canton, CT. Maris loved history, books, music, dance and...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Obituary: DK1 Juan Castillo Sanchez Jr., USN, (Ret.)

DK1 Juan Castillo Sanchez Jr., USN, (Ret.), 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 30, 2022, in the RI Veterans Home Community Living Center. He was the husband of Erlinda (Ganzon) Sanchez for 54 years. Juan was born in the Philippines, to Policarpio and Hillaria (Castillo) Sanchez. He grew...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Ready to own your own private club? The Protective Club is for sale

Ready for a great opportunity? The Protective Club, also known as “Specks”, at 594- 596 Thames Street in Newport has hit the market. Listed by Kirby Properties for $1,075,000, the listing includes the 2,596-square-foot building that is currently a historic club and a two-bedroom apartment above. The Protective...
NEWPORT, RI
Counties with the most college graduates in Rhode Island

The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
COLLEGES
New exhibition at Isaac Bell House revisits the full-length portrait

Submitted by The Preservation Society of Newport County. In collaboration with Art&Newport, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host “Pictus Porrectus: Reconsidering the Full-Length Portrait” at Isaac Bell House, beginning July 1. This exhibition will be available for public viewing on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Labor...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music

The Newport Jazz Festival experimented with rock music for the first time on July 3, 1969. The festival’s 1969 program was an experiment in fusing jazz, soul and rock music and audiences. Its lineup included, besides jazz, Friday evening appearances by rock groups Jeff Beck, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Ten Years After and Jethro Tull. Saturday’s schedule mixed jazz acts such as Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck with others including John Mayall and Sly & the Family Stone.
NEWPORT, RI
Recap: This year at the Rhode Island General Assembly

With the Rhode Island General Assembly’s session coming to a close, the Legislative Press Bureau at the General Assembly has put together this recap of highlights from news and events that took place this year. For more information on any of these items visit www.rilegislature.gov/pressrelease.
POLITICS
Gulls edge Waves 2 – 1 in a pitching duel

In the second low-scoring affair between these two rivals this season, Newport (12-8) defeated Ocean State (9-13) winning its fourth in a row, and second in three matchups with the Waves. The win moves the Gulls into sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division following the Sharks’ defeat against the Navigators on Friday night.
NEWPORT, RI
Gulls shutout Westerners 3-0 for fifth straight win

DANBURY, C.T. — It was another dazzling pitching performance for Newport (13-8) in its 3-0 shutout victory over Danbury (10-12) Saturday night at Rogers Park. The game was called off after eight innings due to rain. Collin Lowe got the ball and delivered, notching five shutout innings with five...
NEWPORT, RI

