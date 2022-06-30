In Business: Wells Fargo on Rate Hikes, Oil Output Unchanged & Spirit Shareholders

Stocks closed near session highs on the first trading day of the third quarter, kicking off the second half of the year. Investors are keeping an eye on inflation, warning signs from several companies about lower profit guidance, and more. Despite these gains, all of the major averages posted their fourth down week in five, and the S&P 500 posted its worst first-half performance in decades. Aadil Zaman, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close and whether and when the U.S. could enter a recession.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO