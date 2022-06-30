ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Business: Wells Fargo on Rate Hikes, Oil Output Unchanged & Spirit Shareholders

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatching you up on today’s top business headlines with Wells Fargo CEO arguing...

Stocks Close Near Session Highs on First Trading Day of Q3

Stocks closed near session highs on the first trading day of the third quarter, kicking off the second half of the year. Investors are keeping an eye on inflation, warning signs from several companies about lower profit guidance, and more. Despite these gains, all of the major averages posted their fourth down week in five, and the S&P 500 posted its worst first-half performance in decades. Aadil Zaman, Partner at Wall Street Alliance Group, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close and whether and when the U.S. could enter a recession.
EU Passes Landmark Crypto Regulation as U.S. Lawmakers Propose Bipartisan Framework

The EU passed landmark cryptocurrency regulation as market volatility continues, and it covers crypto exchanges and stablecoin holders. Lawmakers in the U.S. have yet to pass their own bill, but several bipartisan proposals are floating around. How will the EU's regulation impact the crypto industry, and potentially push the U.S. to implement regulations? Gordon Allott, founder & President of BroadPeak Partners, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
