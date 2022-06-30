ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State offers son of OSU legend Orlando Pace

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Orlando Pace may be the greatest football player in Ohio State history. At the very least, he is the best in a long list of offensive linemen to wear the scarlet and gray. Now his son may look to follow in his footsteps.

Landon Pace is a tight end in the class of 2025. The high school sophomore participated in one of Ohio State’s camps earlier in June and did some on-field work with the Buckeye’s offensive coordinator, Kevin Wilson. Pace did enough to impress Wilson and announced that he had landed an offer courtesy of OSU.

The Pace family resides in St. Louis, Missouri where Orlando spent the bulk of his 13-year NFL career after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NFL draft by the St. Louis Rams.

Being the son of a legend may not always be the easiest path in life, but it looks like this young man is putting in the work to carve his own way. Of course, having the genes of an NFL hall of fame doesn’t hurt either. His recruitment will be one to keep an eye on for the next few years.

