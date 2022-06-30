ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

VIDEO: Local farm turning manure into natural gas

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople rescued after small plane crashes into Quinnipiac River in New Haven. The two people and dog got out of the plane ok and were able to stand on...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday. The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the remainder of the day.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Middletown considers $28,000 state grant to mitigate discarded liquor nips

MIDDLETOWN — The Common Council will consider accepting a $28,228 state grant for the public works office to work on reducing waste from discarded mini liquor bottles. A bill passed last June imposed a 5-cent surcharge on the sale of liquor bottles smaller than 50 milliliters, with the money eventually going back to the cities and towns to help fund litter control or efforts to reduce trash buildup.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT REMINDS PUBLIC OF PARKCONNECT PROGRAM THAT OFFERS INCREASED BUS SERVICES TO STATE PARKS AND BEACHES THIS SUMMER

(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
New Haven, CT
Industry
New Haven, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
outdoors.org

Chatfield Hollow, Durham, (C3C) (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles with a rocky climb at the beginning but areas of gradual descent and flat walking thereafter. Includes a water wheel and covered bridge. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet at 10:00 am at the parking lot inside the park near the beach. From Exit 63 off of I-95 in Clinton, take Rte. 81 5.1 miles north to rotary junction with Rte. 80, drive west on Rte. 80 1.2 miles to park entrance on right, drive into park around a half mile or so to parking on left for beach which is right across from trailhead for red trail.
DURHAM, CT
kolomkobir.com

Custom farm hits market for $1.1 million in Wallingford

Wallingford, Connecticut – This sprawling, custom-built farmhouse has hit the market on Turnberry Road in Wallingford. The home features more than 4,600 square feet of livable space, three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms…
ctexaminer.com

As Other Connecticut Cities Allow Electric Scooters, Stamford Hesitates

Some officials want Stamford to join the 21st century – and other Connecticut cities – and start allowing electric scooters on the streets. E-scooters got caught up in the city’s 2005 ban on “pocket bikes,” speedy mini-motorcycles that swerved between lanes and created havoc on highly trafficked streets.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Quassy Amusement Park#Manure#Quinnipiac River#Aaa#New Englanders
outdoors.org

Bolton Notch Mohegan Loop to Flag Rock, Bolton, Moderate.

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
mycitizensnews.com

Land swap eyed for vacant Beacon Falls property

BEACON FALLS — The Charles Edwards estate is looking to swap some land at the end of Lorraine Drive for easier access to their property. The Board of Selectmen had a special meeting on June 27 to approve a land swap that was supposed to head to a town meeting on June 29.
BEACON FALLS, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Hight CO Levels

2022-07-02@10:41pm–#Fairfield CT– The homeowner at the corner of Melville and Fairfield Woods called firefighters because their alarms were going off and there was a haze inside the home. Firefighters believe it to be a fault furnace and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels in the home. DoingItLocal is run...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fourth of July Fireworks Safety

‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more. The prices on almost everything has...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Eyewitness News

Crews remove small plane from Quinnipiac River

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are still along the Quinnipiac River Friday, trying to remove a single engine plane that crashed into the water. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said the two people on board were able to walk out, along with their dog. The pilot...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Main Break in Southington Impacts Dozens of Businesses

Crews in Southington worked through the heat to fix a water main break. It happened overnight between Queen and Spring Streets, an area where many people come to shop and dine. A number of businesses were hurting due to the leak with many shop owners disappointed about it impacting their...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gas prices lower ahead of holiday weekend

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Back to school shopping, real estate listings, paying for gas with Carplay. Back to school shopping, real estate listings surge in June, and paying for gas with Apple Carplay. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: July 1st. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A plane...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Gas Line Struck

2022-07-01@11:19am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a gas line struck by workers on Fox Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

West Hartford car fire causes delays on I-84 west

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire on I-84 in West Hartford Saturday morning caused a traffic delay for a period of time but no one was injured, police said. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 9:11 a.m. on I-84 East just prior to exit 40 and was cleared […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Fire seriously damages New London home

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
NEW LONDON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy