VIDEO: Local farm turning manure into natural gas

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday. The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the remainder of the day.
MIDDLETOWN — The Common Council will consider accepting a $28,228 state grant for the public works office to work on reducing waste from discarded mini liquor bottles. A bill passed last June imposed a 5-cent surcharge on the sale of liquor bottles smaller than 50 milliliters, with the money eventually going back to the cities and towns to help fund litter control or efforts to reduce trash buildup.
(WESTPORT, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is reminding Connecticut residents about the state’s ParkConneCT program, which is offering increased bus services to Connecticut state parks and beaches. A continuation of a pilot program launched last year, the program offers fare-free shuttles and enhanced existing transit service to various state parks and beaches this summer through Labor Day (Monday, September 5, 2022).
The prices on almost everything has gone up since last year’s July 4th holiday. According to market research, hot dogs went up 17 percent compared to last year. Ketchup is up 21 percent, and ground beef is up 11 percent. Updated: 8 hours ago. Fourth of July Fireworks Safety.
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A hike of around 3 miles with a rocky climb at the beginning but areas of gradual descent and flat walking thereafter. Includes a water wheel and covered bridge. Rating on CFPA Trail Day scale: Moderate. Meet at 10:00 am at the parking lot inside the park near the beach. From Exit 63 off of I-95 in Clinton, take Rte. 81 5.1 miles north to rotary junction with Rte. 80, drive west on Rte. 80 1.2 miles to park entrance on right, drive into park around a half mile or so to parking on left for beach which is right across from trailhead for red trail.
Wallingford, Connecticut – This sprawling, custom-built farmhouse has hit the market on Turnberry Road in Wallingford. The home features more than 4,600 square feet of livable space, three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms…
Some officials want Stamford to join the 21st century – and other Connecticut cities – and start allowing electric scooters on the streets. E-scooters got caught up in the city’s 2005 ban on “pocket bikes,” speedy mini-motorcycles that swerved between lanes and created havoc on highly trafficked streets.
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Short hike leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy your own July 4 festivities. Roughly 3 mile hike by interesting pond. Walk in the footprints of Uncas on the Mohegan Loop to a Patriotic spot - Painted Flag Rock. Leashed dogs OK. Bring water and a snack to eat at Flag Rock. Joint hike with New Haven Hiking Club. Participants must sign both lists. Meet at 9:00 am for 9:15 am sharp start at Bolton Notch commuter lot on Rtes. 6 and 44 in Bolton. Directions: From I-384 East, take exit 5, left at end of exit, right at next light onto Rtes. 6 and 44, drive to crest of hill and as you begin to drive down hill on highway entrance near Georgina's Restaurant/ strip mall, take left towards commuter lot.
BEACON FALLS — The Charles Edwards estate is looking to swap some land at the end of Lorraine Drive for easier access to their property. The Board of Selectmen had a special meeting on June 27 to approve a land swap that was supposed to head to a town meeting on June 29.
2022-07-02@10:41pm–#Fairfield CT– The homeowner at the corner of Melville and Fairfield Woods called firefighters because their alarms were going off and there was a haze inside the home. Firefighters believe it to be a fault furnace and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels in the home.
‘Operation Dry Water’ is taking place to make sure everyone is safe this holiday weekend. Captain Williams says that there have already been nearly 10 water related incidents this season with over half ending with fatalities, and they are trying to avoid more. The prices on almost everything has...
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are still along the Quinnipiac River Friday, trying to remove a single engine plane that crashed into the water. It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said the two people on board were able to walk out, along with their dog. The pilot...
Crews in Southington worked through the heat to fix a water main break. It happened overnight between Queen and Spring Streets, an area where many people come to shop and dine. A number of businesses were hurting due to the leak with many shop owners disappointed about it impacting their...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Back to school shopping, real estate listings, paying for gas with Carplay. Back to school shopping, real estate listings surge in June, and paying for gas with Apple Carplay. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: July 1st. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A plane...
2022-07-01@11:19am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a gas line struck by workers on Fox Street.
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire on I-84 in West Hartford Saturday morning caused a traffic delay for a period of time but no one was injured, police said. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the accident occurred at 9:11 a.m. on I-84 East just prior to exit 40 and was cleared […]
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Fire seriously damaged a multi story home in New London Saturday. The home is located at 69 Rosemary Street. The New London Fire Department is expected to release more information on the fire. Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can...
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. People are hitting the roads already ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend. According to AAA, 2.4 million New Englanders are expected to drive 50 miles or more to their destinations during the Fourth of July holiday.
