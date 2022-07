MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A fundraiser took place today at Quassy Amusement Park to celebrate the birthday of Jesse lewis who lost his life in the Sandy Hook shooting. “Having a lot of fun” is the message Jesse Lewis left behind after his life was cut short following the sandy hook shooting, and that is what took place today as friends and community members gathered to celebrate what would have been his 16th birthday.

MIDDLEBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO