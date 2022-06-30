ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Foot Pursuit

By Joy Greenwald
 3 days ago
A 37-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after police say he led them on a high-speed chase and foot pursuit. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 2:15 a.m. Thursday when an officer tried to stop a speeding Jeep with stolen license plates near E. Nationway...

