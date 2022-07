Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Northfield are asking for the public’s help with locating an endangered missing child. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes six-year-old Elle Ragin 45 pounds, standing at around 3’6” with brown curly hair and brown eyes. The BCA says Ellie’s mother, 39-year-old Lisa Wade, was found deceased of an apparent suicide in their Northfield apartment on July 2.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO