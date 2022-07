Click here to read the full article. True crime is all the craze on the small screen. Now, “Black Bird” is looking to shake things up. The series, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, aims to play mind games with its audience, pitting a high school football star against a suspected serial killer. For Egerton, the show is more than just an interesting story of a horrendous crime, it’s a portrait of masculinity and how decisions made by men “fuck up the world.” “You can watch it and learn something about what it means to be a human being,” Egerton told...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO