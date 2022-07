(Dare County Emergency Management) Tropical Storm Colin unexpectedly developed overnight off the coast of South Carolina and is expected to move along or just inland of the North Carolina coast today (Saturday, July 2, 2022) into Sunday. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Dare County indicating that our area will receive impacts in the next 36 hours, including rain showers with locally heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 40 m.p.h. and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO