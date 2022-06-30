ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Remains Found in Midland County in 2013 Are Remains of Missing Teen From 2000

By Kevin Chase
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remains found in 2013 in Midland County have finally been positively identified as a teen that was reported missing in 2000. According to CBS 7, the remains have been identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith who was reported missing by her mother 22 years ago. The remains were found almost...

