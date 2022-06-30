Everything Happening For the Kids at Freedom Has a Birthday!

Cushman & Wakefield and URealty, as exclusive agents, are pleased to present the opportunity to purchase this strategically located industrial property in Fort Collins. The property consists of a 60,975 square foot building on 6 acres. Located along Harmony Road just west of Timberline Road, this property provides quick access to Interstate 25 and is one of the few industrial buildings in south Fort Collins. Direct Lumber and Door, which occupies 60% of the building has been in their space for over six years. This tenant has consistently grown throughout the greater Denver area and is committed to providing service to Northern Colorado. Please contact the listing brokers for more information.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO