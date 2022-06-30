ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diana Jenkins fires back at Garcelle Beauvais’ ‘uneducated’ comment

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZZGy_0gRIiEmI00

Diana Jenkins advocated for her charitable efforts in Garcelle Beauvais’ native Haiti after Beauvais called her “uneducated.”

“Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country,” Jenkins, 49, began in a notes app screenshot posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QAYw_0gRIiEmI00
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins responded to Garcelle Beauvais calling her “uneducated.”
Getty Images for EJAF

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer, who has been honored by various philanthropic institutions including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, described sending over “planes full of first aid and medical supplies” to Beauvais’ home country.

“Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that,” Jenkins, who was born and raised in Bosnia and Herzegovina, continued.

“Also you could have mentioned all the money i [sic] have given and everything I have done for woman [sic] rights in Congo and other 100% black communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lsWm4_0gRIiEmI00
Jenkins posted her lengthy statement via Instagram on Thursday.
Instagram

Jenkins ended her statement by claiming that Beauvais is “very familiar” with her charitable actions.

While her post may have had good intentions, it received mixed reviews from fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42q1sl_0gRIiEmI00
Beauvais has yet to comment or address Jenkins’ latest Instagram post.
Charles Sykes/Bravo

“Don’t try to convince people you’re a good person by broadcasting how much MONEY you’ve given or donated! To be someone of such means, it’s a shame you’ve never heard of how TACKY it is to lead with your bank book! ANY charity that’s truly given from the heart or good of others should NEVER be broadcasted!” one of the top comments read.

“And you are STILL uneducated! PERIOD DOT,” another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyJuM_0gRIiEmI00
Bravo fans flooded Jenkins’ comments with mixed reviews.
Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

As previously reported, Beauvais, 55, called Jenkins “uneducated. The comment came after she was asked her thoughts on Jenkins feuding with a Bravo fan Instagram account, in which she made a comment about how “it can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

Jenkins apologized shortly after her comment went viral and the comment was lost in translation for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wpzni_0gRIiEmI00
Jenkins faced backlash after she feuded with a Bravo fan account last week.
Getty Images for Neuro Brands, L

“I assumed ‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content. I copied the term because I thought that’s what it meant. I didn’t realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator,” explained Jenkins.

“Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Garcelle Beauvais posts about ‘remaining classy’ amid Diana Jenkins feud

Garcelle Beauvais is taking the high road after calling Diana Jenkins “uneducated” on national television. The former fashion model, 55, shared on her Instagram Story Thursday a post by the account The Feminine Journey, which read, “Remaining classy and removing yourself from situations that might take you out of character, is a superpower!” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” junior hinted that she was done feuding with Jenkins, 49, after the Bravo newcomer made a comment about how “it can’t feel good being a Black content creator.” Despite the Bosnia and Herzegovina native apologizing and claiming the situation arose from her language...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘RHUGT’ co-stars Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin reveal they had abortions as teens

Brandi Glanville and Jill Zarin revealed on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Tuesday that they had abortions as teens. The “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” co-stars shared their stories after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected pregnant women’s right to choose to have abortions, last Friday. “I’m horrified about what happened … with Roe v. Wade. I myself had an abortion when I was in my late teens,” Zarin, 58, said. “It was my choice, and I don’t know how my life would have been different today [had I kept the baby],” the “Real Housewives of...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

50 Cent reacts to bombshell Randall Emmett allegations

50 Cent is putting his old adversary Randall Emmett on blast following bombshell allegations that the film producer allegedly offered actresses roles in exchange for sex. “👀See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me,” the Queens rapper, 46, captioned a screenshot of Page Six’s report on the allegations via Instagram. According to a new Los Angeles Times exposé, the exec made a habit of wielding his industry power for sexual favors, accusations he’s denied via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, who told Page Six, “This stems from...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Lindsay Lohan is married to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is married! The former child star has wed her fiancé Bader Shammas in an intimate ceremony — just hours before celebrating her 36th birthday, Page Six can confirm. A rep told us: “I can confirm Lindsay Lohan is married.” Lohan sparked rumors that she had tied the knot on Friday night after posting a photo of her and Shammas, 35, on Instagram, writing: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Elton John
Page Six

Julia Haart dating ‘young and attractive’ men amid messy divorce

Business mogul-turned-reality star Julia Haart — who is going through a messy, blockbuster divorce from her ex and former business partner Silvio Scaglia — is back on the dating scene. A source tells Page Six that a horned-up Haart, 51, has been on a tear, scheduling a date in the morning and the evening every day. We hear her type is “young and attractive.” “She’s been going on a ton of dates with these younger guys, like 23 and 25 year olds,” says a source. “She meets them online and will get drinks with them.” We’re told Haart — who left the Orthodox Jewish community...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly shares more graphic photos of bloody gash on face

It’s a bit more than a paper cut. Machine Gun Kelly started gushing blood from a slash above his eyebrow after smashing a champagne glass on his forehead Tuesday night. But it turns out the rocker had too much fun to clean up the wound – or change out of his outfit before heading to bed. On Wednesday, the singer wished his fans “good morning” while sharing a closer look at the deep cut via his Instagram Story. “Oh s–t,” the 32-year-old said while pulling back his pink hair to examine his bloodied eyebrow, which had dried overnight. Later...
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Page Six

NeNe Leakes: Why Wendy Williams had my talk show with Tom Arnold killed

NeNe Leakes claims the real reason Wendy Williams allegedly axed her talk show with Tom Arnold goes beyond the frenemies’ 2014 Birkin bag debacle. While the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum tells Page Six exclusively that “there is truth” to the story the former “Roseanne” star told us, she insists there was an underlying implication that triggered her scathing blog post, which both she and Arnold believe cost them the gig. “Wendy saw that I had defaced my Birkin bag, and yes, she posted a comment on her show’s social media page about it,” Leakes, 54, recalled. “But that wasn’t the trigger. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Ejaf
Page Six

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul sits next to her ex-husband during festival gig

Any tension between Adele, her ex-husband and boyfriend Rich Paul is “Water Under the Bridge.” Sports manager Paul was seated next to his superstar girlfriend’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while she performed at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival Friday. Konecki, 48, cracked a few smiles while admiring his ex from afar as Paul, 40, appeared deadly focused on his lady love on stage. The pair were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during the show. The “Easy On Me” singer married Konecki May 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2019, months after they had separated. The pair share 9-year-old son Angelo. While...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chris Rock and Lake Bell fuel romance rumors with dinner date in LA

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are adding more fuel to those romance rumors. In exclusive pics obtained by Page Six, the pair were spotted leaving a dinner date at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday night. The comedian, 57, wore a white sweater with matching white pants, which he accessorized with brown dress shoes and aviator sunglasses tucked into his shirt. Bell, 43, opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a wrap top with a plunging neckline and black jeans. The “Bless This Mess” star completed her chic look with black slingback heels and her brunette tresses styled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Page Six

Rihanna spotted on first public outing since welcoming baby with A$AP Rocky

New mama Rihanna is back outside! The singer and new mom was spotted in the Crystal Palace neighborhood of London, hanging out with locals in a barbershop while boyfriend A$AP Rocky received a trim ahead of his Friday night set at the Wireless Festival. It is the first time she’s been spotted out-and-about since welcoming a son with the rapper back in May. In social media footage obtained by @afiya_muir, the “Work” songstress is seen wearing all black as she smiles and poses for photos with other shop patrons who happened to be in the right place at the right time. “If...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Poison’s Bret Michaels gives health update, apologizes after hospitalization

Poison rocker Bret Michaels apologized to his fans after canceling a Nashville performance due to an “unforeseen medical complication.” Hours after news broke of his hospitalization Friday, the singer, 59, took to Instagram to thank his followers for their “well wishes.” Michaels wrote, “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. “I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” he continued. “I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, called out for ‘tone-deaf’ Roe v. Wade post

His Instagram post crash-landed. Katie Couric’s husband, John Molner, was called out for whining on social media about Delta canceling his flight last Friday — the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The financier and CEO of Couric’s media company tagged the airline in his post before acknowledging it was “a sad day in our nation.” Molner, 59, then incongruously ranted about how “Delta Airlines continues its descent toward becoming the worst major US airlines canceling scores of flights daily, stranding passengers for days and holding them hostage to higher fares.” In the comments section, one gobsmacked follower fumed,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 16, shows off second nose piercing

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has some new face bling. The former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star revealed a second nose piercing – another small diamond stud – on her opposite nostril in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday. The reality star, 16, got her first one in the fall of 2020, a few weeks after her 15th birthday. In the straight-to-camera clip – promoting her new merchandise – she told fans she “listened” to their pleas and followed through with “a new shirt drop.” “I think you’re really gonna love these designs,” she said. ”I made them myself, so they’re my favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée, Zawe Ashton, is pregnant, debuts baby bump at premiere

Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée, Zawe Ashton, are expecting their first child together. A source confirmed to Page Six that Ashton is pregnant after the actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” in New York City Wednesday night. Ashton – who plays Julia Thistlewaite in the period drama based on the novel of the same name – glowed as she made her way down the red carpet in a gold, off-the-shoulder, empire-waist beaded gown made of chiffon. Page Six has reached out to reps for Hiddleston and Ashton for comment. Though Hiddleston...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife Linda Kramer dies at 55

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife, Linda Kramer, died at the age of 55. The musician’s rep confirmed the sad news, according to news outlets, saying the rocker’s wife of 13 years died on June 22. A cause of death is not currently available. The Kramers tied the knot in 2009, with the musician calling her “the love of his life,” an obituary in the Boston Herald reads. “Linda loved Joey deeply and his well-being and happiness were her top priority,” the obit read, adding she “loved her family and especially her nieces and nephews.” Just one day before her death, Linda wished her husband a happy...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Andy Cohen tries to keep his cool as his kids scream in the back seat

Andy Cohen is looking for a new summertime playlist. The “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a hilarious video of himself trying to keep his cool while driving on Fourth of July weekend as his two kids screamed in the back seat of his car. Cohen’s 2-month-old daughter, Lucy, and 3-year-old son, Benjamin, could be heard wailing behind their dad as he jokingly made faces and gripped the steering wheel. “Summer should be fun,” the Bravo producer, 54, captioned the 21-second Instagram video Friday, quoting “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke. Cohen’s friends and followers were quick to comment on the relatable experience as parents....
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Diana and Garcelle drama heats up, Erika’s questionable behavior and more!

This week Erika Jayne continues to let loose on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Plus, newbie Diana Jenkins is stirring the pot on screen and on social media. Garcelle Beauvais went on “Watch What Happens Live” telling Andy Cohen that Jenkins is “uneducated” after her online remarks about a black content creator. “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” season 2 is giving fans a real show with the latest episode. Dorinda Medley calls Jill Zarin a “lapdog” and the ladies get emotional after drinking a lot of of bourbon. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube!
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Travis Barker reportedly had ‘extreme’ pain before hospitalization, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Travis Barker allegedly had extreme pain and could barely walk before his hospitalization. Britney Spears’ estranged dad denies bugging the pop star’s bedroom while serving as her conservator. And celebrity kids keep crashing cars in Los Angeles. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean expecting first child together

Looks like Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have taken their romance to a new level. The longtime collaborators are expecting their first child together, Page Six can confirm. “The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter,” a rep for Aiko told us. TMZ was the first to publish photos of the on-again, off-again couple out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday, with a visibly pregnant Aiko, 34, debuting her baby bump in a bodyhugging gray dress and white slides. Big Sean, also 34, was right by her side, rocking a T-shirt, hat, khakis and sneakers. This will mark the first child...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy