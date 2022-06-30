ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creede, CO

Independence never felt so good

By Jun 30, 2022
Monte Vista Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I write this column each week, Ol’ Dutch tries to look down at the week or weeks ahead to what is happening hoping to find some inspiration to add to my normal great wisdom. And this week is no different as one of my favorite holidays that...

montevistajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Meet the American who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic'

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910) gave the United States — and the world — some of the most inspirational words ever written. She penned "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861, during a wartime tour of Washington, D.C., as Americans realized with gloom that the seven-month-old Civil War would be longer, darker and deadlier than anticipated.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Creede, CO
City
Crestone, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
CBS Denver

Thousands arrive for Rainbow Family 50th meetup in Colorado

Their catchphrase is "Welcome home!" and the moment you drive past one or two people along the dirt road to Adam's Park north of Hayden, Colorado...you will have heard it a few times. It's the 50th anniversary of the Rainbow Family Gathering a loosely organized group of like-minded people. While their webpage specifically says no one person speaks for the collective, it's posted "I think it's safe to say we're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that Peace and Love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world."That tracks with what...
HAYDEN, CO
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Generals in American History

“General” is the highest rank in the Army,  Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in  any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
MILITARY
Slate

Independence Day

On this day in 1946, the Philippines was officially recognized as an independent nation by the United States, which had been the most recent in a line of colonial governing states. The Philippines doesn’t celebrate its independence on July 4, instead recognizing July 12, when revolutionary Emilio Aguinaldo declared independence from Spain in 1898.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Washington Examiner

Stop whining, people — you live in history’s greatest nation

On this Independence Day , a Gallup poll found a record-low 38% of respondents feel “extremely proud” to be American . Forgive me for wanting to grab the other 62% by their lapels and scream, “What is wrong with you people?!” — with, perhaps, a few expletives as well.
POLITICS
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Stops On A Round Trip Adventure From Durango To Telluride

With its high mountains, deep forests, wide-open spaces, and striking rock formations, Durango and its surroundings showcase some of the most diverse landscapes in the U.S. The area is also home to some of the best-preserved and most impressive cliff dwellings and ancient ruins in the Southwest, so you know it’s a place worth exploring.
DURANGO, CO
Washington Examiner

On this July Fourth, the American dream is alive and well

Can we remain hopeful about the future of our nation on the Fourth of July? Can we remain hopeful when we have witnessed multiple shootings in the last two months, extremely high inflation with fears of a coming recession, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and even more extreme polarization following the overturning of Roe v. Wade?
WASHINGTON, DC
SheKnows

As a Military Spouse, Here's What I'm Teaching My Kids About America

Click here to read the full article. On the Fourth of July, my neighborhood throws a star-spangled block party fit for Uncle Sam himself. I swear, a bald eagle could show up and sing the national anthem, and I’d just think, “Yeah. That tracks.” When the sun goes down, the smell of grilled hot dogs lingers in the air, and sun-kissed kiddos start to wander sleepily into their moms’ arms, the real celebration begins. A professional-level firework display lights the night sky, all set to the sounds of songs about the old U.S. of A. Every year, two of the men in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Dutch#South Fork
HackerNoon

Second Treatise of Government: Chapter XIII

Sect. 149. THOUGH in a constituted commonwealth, standing upon its own basis, and acting according to its own nature, that is, acting for the preservation of the community, there can be but one supreme power, which is the legislative, to which all the rest are and must be subordinate, yet the legislative being only a fiduciary power to act for certain ends, there remains still in the people a supreme power to remove or alter the legislative, when they find the legislative act contrary to the trust reposed in them: for all power given with trust for the attaining an end, being limited by that end, whenever that end is manifestly neglected, or opposed, the trust must necessarily be forfeited, and the power devolve into the hands of those that gave it, who may place it anew where they shall think best for their safety and security. And thus the community perpetually retains a supreme power of saving themselves from the attempts and designs of any body, even of their legislators, whenever they shall be so foolish, or so wicked, as to lay and carry on designs against the liberties and properties of the subject: for no man or society of men, having a power to deliver up their preservation, or consequently the means of it, to the absolute will and arbitrary dominion of another; when ever any one shall go about to bring them into such a slavish condition, they will always have a right to preserve, what they have not a power to part with; and to rid themselves of those, who invade this fundamental, sacred, and unalterable law of self-preservation, for which they entered into society. And thus the community may be said in this respect to be always the supreme power, but not as considered under any form of government, because this power of the people can never take place till the government be dissolved.
RELIGION
Margaret Jackson

Garcia Hand Picked cannabis debuts in Colorado

(Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver) (Morrison, Colo.) The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Experience at Red Rocks celebrating the rock legend’s 80th birthday couldn’t have been a more fitting place for Garcia Hand Picked to debut its three exclusive cannabis strains in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on 50th Independence Day anniversary

July 4th is celebrated as independence day in the U.S. because it is the day America’s founders signed the Declaration of Independence from British rule. In a strange coincidence of U.S. history, two of the Americans who signed the Declaration died within hours of each other on the 50th anniversary of signing that famous document.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Vietnam

Comments / 0

Community Policy