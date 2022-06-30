ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Game Plan

By Staff Reports
Vicksburg Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Registration is open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult and co-ed softball leagues. Packets are available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5...

www.vicksburgpost.com

Vicksburg Post

Vikings retool roster, build team chemistry in summer workouts

The summer workout period is always an important time for high school football teams to figure out their identities and see if anyone can emerge as a playmaker. For a team like Warren Central, which is replacing 16 of its 22 starters, it’s even more important. The Vikings wrapped...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

Vicksburg resident Austin Neihaus recorded a hole-in-one at Clear Creek Golf Course on June 25. He aced the par-3 second hole with a pitching wedge. His father, Kevin Neihaus, was the witness.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent Club announces scholarship awardees

The Vicksburg Homecoming Benevolent club is gathering this weekend for the first time in two years for its 2022 Scholarship Banquet. As part of the event, 10 scholarships will be awarded to local graduates and five junior-high students will be recognized for their oratorical and essay-writing skills. The honorees are:
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Mitchell’s celebrates nearly 60 years of fireworks fun

The whistling sound of fireworks signals to spectators that the show is about to begin. And then with a loud boom; the wait is over. A spectacular spray of colors explodes into the night sky, and the crowd responds with oohs and aahs. Fireworks have been around since China’s Han...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Carole Byram making a difference at River Region

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Carole Byram, who volunteers at Merit Health River Region. Byram is a graduate of Louisiana Tech with a degree in education. She taught in the Vicksburg-Warren County area for 40 years. Byram also has two granddaughters and two great-grandsons. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Felice W. Dye

Felice Dye passed away on June 30, surrounded by her children and family members. Felice was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with many close friends in the community. She was an 80-year resident of Vicksburg and lived a vibrant life till the age of 102. Felice had a passion for gardening and her “green thumb” was widely acknowledged. She retired from Trustmark Bank in 1985 as vice president after a 40-year career.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Adult nonfiction for the introspective mind

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features New Adult Nonfiction. Author Gregory Scott Brown brings us “The Self-Healing Mind: An Essential Five-Step Practice for Overcoming Anxiety and Depression and Revitalizing Your Life.” Studies have shown that self-care is a powerful medicine for the mind. Mental health is the primary force behind every decision we make. It affects how we live, work and love. Those of us who suffer from depression and anxiety find ourselves unsure of our choices and quality of life. Though mental health drugs abound, the number of people across the globe who suffer is on the rise. Practicing psychiatrist Gregory Scott Brown offers a path of self-care that goes beyond drugs and talk therapy. This holistic approach to emotional and psychological healing focuses on how evidence-based self-care strategies can be used to improve and sustain mental health. While he agrees that prescription drugs and talk therapy in many cases are important for healing, he has come to the conclusion that lifestyle interventions are also important to help us sustain our mental health. He outlines what he calls the Five Pillars of Self-Care: breathing mindfully, sleep, spirituality, nutrition and movement. These purposeful lifestyle practices — that have been backed by science — can be adopted by everyone.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg man arrested for loading gun curbside at Boston airport

BOSTON — Boston news station WCVB 5 reports that a Vicksburg man who had just landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport for a trip to Maine was arrested Thursday afternoon after loading rounds into his pistol curbside, Massachusetts State Police said. According to Massachusetts state police, the man,...
VICKSBURG, MS

