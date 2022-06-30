This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features New Adult Nonfiction. Author Gregory Scott Brown brings us “The Self-Healing Mind: An Essential Five-Step Practice for Overcoming Anxiety and Depression and Revitalizing Your Life.” Studies have shown that self-care is a powerful medicine for the mind. Mental health is the primary force behind every decision we make. It affects how we live, work and love. Those of us who suffer from depression and anxiety find ourselves unsure of our choices and quality of life. Though mental health drugs abound, the number of people across the globe who suffer is on the rise. Practicing psychiatrist Gregory Scott Brown offers a path of self-care that goes beyond drugs and talk therapy. This holistic approach to emotional and psychological healing focuses on how evidence-based self-care strategies can be used to improve and sustain mental health. While he agrees that prescription drugs and talk therapy in many cases are important for healing, he has come to the conclusion that lifestyle interventions are also important to help us sustain our mental health. He outlines what he calls the Five Pillars of Self-Care: breathing mindfully, sleep, spirituality, nutrition and movement. These purposeful lifestyle practices — that have been backed by science — can be adopted by everyone.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO