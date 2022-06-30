ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County not declaring burn ban, waiting on forecasted rainfall

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery County is not ready to declare a burn ban ahead of the Fourth of July weekend despite dry conditions and lack of rainfall, according to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County is not ready to declare a burn ban ahead o Fourth...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX — With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office statement on Fireworks

THE WOODLANDS, TX — We understand that many residents are concerned about the use of fireworks, especially in those parts of the county that have not seen any recent rainfall. In Texas, Counties are limited to the authority given to them by the State legislature. Under current law, Montgomery County…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
fox26houston.com

Recovery efforts underway after 16-year-old drowns swimming in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON - What began as a group of friends swimming in the San Jacinto River turned frightening after a 16-year-old reportedly drowned. Officials said just before 8 p.m. the 16-year-old was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River, just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was reportedly swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Fire Marshal#Alcohol#Disaster Management
Community Impact Houston

Community Flood Resilience Task Force presents first annual report to Harris County commissioners

The Community Flood Resilience Task Force was established by the Commissioners Court in 2020 and consists of 17 members. According to the task force’s website, the group advises Harris County on flood resilience planning and projects that take into consideration the needs of the community. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper)
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Tracing History: The Seven Courthouses of Liberty County

Upon establishing the Municipality of Liberty in 1831, Jose Francisco Madero designated several plazas or squares, according to Mexican law, including a square measuring 120 varas (333.33 feet) on each side for the Casa Consistorial or Court House. In Madero’s report of the election of the officers of the Ayuntamiento of the Villa de la Santissima Trinidad de la Libertad (later Liberty), which was communicated to the Chief of the Department of Bexar in May of 1831, he referenced the “Court Room of the Town of Liberty.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
mocomotive.com

4th of July Fireworks Celebration

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this time of year, people will celebrate July 4th in various ways. For MCSO during this time, our priority is the safety of the citizens and the property in our county. As you prepare for July 4th holiday, please be aware fireworks are legal in…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Commissioners approve $16M IT contract to power Harris County Public Health initiative

ACCESS Harris County will support vulnerable residents through a coordinated care approach. (Courtesy Pexels) Harris County commissioners voted unanimously to execute a $16 million contract with IBM to provide technology services for ACCESS Harris County, a Harris County Public Health Initiative, during their June 28 meeting. The ACCESS initiative, short...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy transportation updates: First Street reconstruction, Harris County Precinct 4 Tollways to Trailways projects

These transportation updates were published in Katy's June 22 print edition. (Courtesy Fotolia) As per the $33 million mobility package Katy City Council approved in January, the city will reconstruct and widen First Street from Bartlett Road to Avenue D by creating a center turn lane. It will also add a bridge over Cane Island Creek. This project’s design phase is 90% complete, with bids scheduled to go out in July, officials at ARKK Engineers said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Flags unfurled ahead of July Fourth in Conroe

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from around Montgomery County placed several hundred American flags around the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on Friday. The park, at Interstate 45 and Texas 105, was shaped by former United States Marine Corps Cpl. Jimmie Edwards III. Edwards, who also served as county judge, began his effort to move and expand the park in 2017. The park honors all veterans who have served and those killed in action.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy