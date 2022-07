KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A law legalizing sports betting in Kansas took effect on July 1, but it could be a few weeks before fans can actually place a bet. Venues like the Hollywood Casino are still preparing spaces for in person betting. Rick Skinner, the vice-president and general manager of the property, said Hollywood was planning on building a temporary sports book area by Sept. 1. That would allow fans to start placing bets just as football season starts.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO