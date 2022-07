July 5 (UPI) -- Immediately after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, world oil prices jumped above $100 per barrel, hitting $130 for Brent crude on March 8. The prevailing fear was that substantial Russian supplies would be lost to the world market either through Western sanctions or a voluntary decision by Moscow in retaliation for Western support of Ukraine. This was especially worrying when the world was already struggling to secure enough additional oil to meet rapidly growing demand as the COVID-19 restrictions began to ease.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO