Oh, that we could all go out with such a blaze of glory serving our community as Carol Wood did!. President Carol Wood has certainly set a shining example for us. She and her husband, Kelley, joined the Floral City Garden Club in 2018 and immediately they became very involved in club activities. She had just returned home from the annual short course offered by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, when she suddenly passed away on June 8 at her home in Brooksville.

