In the past, pricing extended to distributors from manufacturers was mostly steady-state and static; pricing schedules were issued at the start of the year and were normally not altered all that much until the following year. However, the hectic supply chain environment we’ve been experiencing since the onset of the pandemic has led to suppliers and manufacturers hiking prices at an inordinate rate. Most distributors are experiencing rapid-fire price increases – oftentimes faster than they can keep up with.

