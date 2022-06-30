ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals Where She and Lala Kent Stand After Their Issues, How She’s Doing Post-Randall Emmett Split

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. Shutterstock (3)

A major improvement. After Ariana Madix and Lala Kent addressed their rift during season 9 of Vanderpump Rules , the former bartender revealed that the duo keep making progress.

Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds — and Where the Relationships Stand Today

"Lala and I are in a really great place right now and I hope it continues that way. I hope we get closer to each other and I hope that our friendship continues to grow," Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 29, while promoting her "Earth to Ariana" podcast.

The costars were able to work out their differences once they figured out the issues affecting their friendship. "Sometimes one of us would say something that we would hear about through the grapevine, at least for me. And instead of just hitting each other up immediately to talk about it, it would fester and it creates a worse issue," the Florida native explained. "Then when we see each other, tensions are really high. So I'm very excited for where our friendship is headed."

During season 9, viewers watched Madix call out Kent, 31, for comments she made about their friendship ahead of filming . “[Ariana] loves a good underdog. She loves anyone who’s drowning, which is great when you’re the one drowning because she’s definitely going to throw you the life vest. You know, with Ariana, it is what it is,” the Utah native said on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast in March 2021, which upset Madix at the time. “It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f—k about me. I don’t care about you — whatever. You know? Unfollowed her on the ‘gram. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History

Later that year, the Fancy AF Cocktails author pointed out that her priority was always being in a good place with those around her.

“Our friendship is — I think it's a washing machine cycle of ups and downs. Like I said in Palm Springs, when I was like, ‘We're going to have fun, no matter what.’ And we did. We are able to have fun together, but then there were things that were said that again made it worse,” Madix told Us in October 2021. “I don't want to not be friends. I don't like having bad blood and animosity with people, so of course, like, I want things to be good.”

While reflecting on their restored bond, Madix also weighed in on Kent's state of mind following her split from Randall Emmett . (The "Give Them Lala" podcast host and the director, 51, who share 15-month-old daughter Ocean , ended their relationship in October 2021.)

"Lala is the kind of person who will always land on her feet. She [also] has a really great support system. Her mom and her brother are really amazing and they're there for her and Ocean," Madix detailed. "I just think that she's grown a lot from that situation. I really think that whoever comes next, they better be good. They better be solid. There better [be] no more of those shenanigans."

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Everything to Know So Far

Prior to reuniting with her costars onscreen for season 10, Madix is looking forward to her new podcast — which is all about forming meaningful connections.

"It's been something that I've been working on for a long time. During the pandemic, I just had this desire to connect with people that I know personally, people that I'm a huge fan of that I don't know personally and then people who might consider themselves a fan of me," she explained to Us . "I'm fascinated by everyone. I don't know why there's this divide between me and [the fans]. It just shouldn't be that way. I just fall in love with people when I meet them and so I want to talk to everyone."

For Madix, the biggest priority is creating conversations that make everyone feel "safe and comfortable" together. "I'm a cancer so I do have this hard outer shell sometimes and I'm very soft inside and very sensitive," she noted. "When I feel comfortable with people, that's when I feel like I can truly be myself. And I want everyone to feel comfortable with me talking on the podcast as well."

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Shep Rose Tease Each Other’s Biggest Show Regret: He Was a ‘Complete Train Wreck’

Bro code! Craig Conover and Shep Rose recently spilled the tea about each other — including their biggest Southern Charm regret — following the premiere of the show’s 8th season. The Bravo costars exclusively told Us Weekly during the “Know Your Bro” game that season 8 features each of their “biggest regrets” from reality TV […]
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

50 Cent reacts to bombshell Randall Emmett allegations

50 Cent is putting his old adversary Randall Emmett on blast following bombshell allegations that the film producer allegedly offered actresses roles in exchange for sex. “👀See this is why i made him give me my Money by Monday,Then after he had to stay a 100 feet away from me,” the Queens rapper, 46, captioned a screenshot of Page Six’s report on the allegations via Instagram. According to a new Los Angeles Times exposé, the exec made a habit of wielding his industry power for sexual favors, accusations he’s denied via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, who told Page Six, “This stems from...
CELEBRITIES
