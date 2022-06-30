‘Difficult decision’ made to suspend search for Miss. man last seen walking dog

The search for77 year old Alcorn County Resident Wade Davis has been suspended. At this time we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend the ground search for Mr. Wade Davis. After covering approximately 2,000 acres and over 3,000 foot miles walking as well as horse teams, also drone, helicopter, and fixed wing aircraft flights, for the past 7 days and nights no new evidence has been discovered. The investigation will continue until he is found. If anyone has any information or if anyone has seen anything please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.

ALCORN COUNTY, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO