Alcorn County, MS

‘Difficult decision’ made to suspend search for Miss. man last seen walking dog

By Josh Carter
WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After covering thousands of acres by both air and foot, the ground search for a Mississippi man who went missing over a week ago has been suspended. Foye...

www.wlox.com

thelocalvoice.net

Como Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft in Lafayette County, Mississippi

Tags: como, County Road 517, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi, Motor Vehicle Theft, Oxford, Thomas Ray Gray. Lafayette County Sheriff The Office of Sheriff is a four year term filled through an at-large election process. Duties of the Sheriff involve two primary areas; law enforcement of the county and administrative. The law enforcement duties are to keep the peace in Lafayette County while administrative duties consist primarily of serving as the county jailor. Due to the growth of Lafayette County, the Sheriff Department now employs 26 deputies working four 12 hour shifts.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Search for 77 year old Wade Davis, missing for a week, has been suspended

The search for77 year old Alcorn County Resident Wade Davis has been suspended. At this time we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend the ground search for Mr. Wade Davis. After covering approximately 2,000 acres and over 3,000 foot miles walking as well as horse teams, also drone, helicopter, and fixed wing aircraft flights, for the past 7 days and nights no new evidence has been discovered. The investigation will continue until he is found. If anyone has any information or if anyone has seen anything please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Abbeville Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and More

Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident. During the investigation, Russell Eades Evans, 36 years old of Abbeville, Mississippi, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Felony Domestic Violence- Simple Assault (4th or greater).
ABBEVILLE, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
1 killed, 3 injured in shootout on Hwy 178

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shootout on the highway. The shooting happened between two vehicles on Highway 178 around 10:30 p.m. Monday in Marshall County. Deputies were called to the scene of a crash where they found three people that had...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Chester County Independent

Manhunt for Cory Waldrop continues

The United States Marshals Service and Chester County Sheriff’s Department are currently conducting a manhunt for Cory Lee Waldrop, 38, of Henderson, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department. Waldrop was reportedly seen driving on Hurst Road Monday, June 20, by CCSD Investigator Seth Preslar. Aware that Waldrop did not have a valid driver’s license and noting he failed to maintain the correct lane of travel, Investigator Preslar initiated a traffic stop. Waldrop refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued into Hardeman County, and Waldrop’s vehicle reportedly became disabled at which point he evaded arrest on foot.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Family picnic and fireworks scheduled for July 4th at Ballard Park

TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City. The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
TUPELO, MS
worldnationnews.com

Elvis Presley’s abandoned childhood home goes up for auction

Elvis has left the building, but you probably don’t have to. Elvis Presley’s childhood home in Tupelo, Mississippi — which was abandoned and, at one point, was expected to be torn down — is set to hit the auction block in August, The Post can report.
TUPELO, MS

