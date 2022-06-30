‘Difficult decision’ made to suspend search for Miss. man last seen walking dog

The United States Marshals Service and Chester County Sheriff’s Department are currently conducting a manhunt for Cory Lee Waldrop, 38, of Henderson, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department. Waldrop was reportedly seen driving on Hurst Road Monday, June 20, by CCSD Investigator Seth Preslar. Aware that Waldrop did not have a valid driver’s license and noting he failed to maintain the correct lane of travel, Investigator Preslar initiated a traffic stop. Waldrop refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued into Hardeman County, and Waldrop’s vehicle reportedly became disabled at which point he evaded arrest on foot.
