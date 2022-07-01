ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The making of the Red, White and BOOM! soundtrack

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWi7t_0gRI6QVp00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the things that makes Red, White and Boom so special is the perfect combination of fireworks and music for the big Independence Day display.

Red, White, and Boom has been a tradition for Jimmy Jam with WNCI for about 20 years.

The show will be perfectly timed with music and fireworks working together to create the beat of the Independence Day celebration.

What’s the weather outlook for Red, White & BOOM!

This year is the 40th celebration of Red, White and Boom, which will feature a 27-minute display of bright colors and music.

“The way this thing is mixed is spectacular,” Jam said. “The way they put songs into each other, you never would have thought of and it really gets you fired up.”

Jam prides himself on making sure there’s a song for everyone.

“You look up in the sky and you know you’re with your community and your friends and your family,” said Kelsey Webb, also with WNCI. “I get goosebumps and it just like culminates into a beautiful moment.”

Jam says the finale will be the better than ever.

“We bring out the big guns for the grand finale, just blow it out as hard and as loud as we could, so this will be the finale song,” he said right before playing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion.

Jam added he could be joking about the last song, but people will have to wait for Friday to find out.

The WNCI crew will also be set up on Civic Center Drive, a short walk away from the NBC 4 stage at Boom Central.

The show starts Friday night at 10 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

All-Star Jammers bring family, island feel to Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – People started marking their spots with tape and rope Thursday for the return of Red, White & BOOM! One group of family and friends staked out a corner spot on the stage at Centennial Park. “This is something we’re accustomed to, the 90-degree weather,” said Bling Breezy. “This is good weather […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bexley bringing July 4th to a close with festival, fireworks

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – Like many other communities across central Ohio, Bexley is getting ready for more Fourth of July festivities. The city held its 5K run and parade Monday morning and is building up to its fireworks spectacular later. The event, held at Capital University’s Main Street lawn, offers a little bit of everything: […]
NBC4 Columbus

Wahlburgers at Hollywood Casino to open this month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Wahlburgers, the burger chain founded by actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, is opening this month inside Hollywood Casino. Marking the first Wahlburgers in central Ohio, the casual dining restaurant and bar chain will open July 18. Wahlburgers had announced the location in February, replacing Take […]
GAMBLING
NBC4 Columbus

Picnic with the Pops celebrates July 4th

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sea of red, white, and blue filled the Columbus Commons for this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Columbus Symphony. For its annual Patriotic Pops concert, the orchestra played all-American favorites including “God Bless America” to the Armed Forces salute; the set included theme songs to great American movies. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

Artist sketches faces at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The music blared from the stage at Centennial Park during Red, White & BOOM! festivities Friday afternoon. Among the things to do was getting a drawing of yourself. “I just like drawing faces,” said 80-year-old drawing artist Philip Dilley. “I enjoy meeting the people.” Dilley wheeled around Centennial Park looking for […]
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When you can see Dave Chappelle in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has added more hometown shows in Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series. Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets, which are sold in pairs at $150 each, can only be […]
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Zanesville Jaycees to Host Stars and Stripes on The River

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville Jaycees are hosting a two-day 4th of July celebration this weekend!. Stars and Stripes on the River will take place at Zane Landing Park this Sunday, July 3rd, and Monday, July 4th. This free, family-friendly event features: bands, rides, a beer garden, scholarship and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4’s Bob Nunnally update: His health, reminiscence on Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally received a visit Tuesday from his “NBC4 Today” coworkers Monica Day and Matt Barnes to catch up on the forecaster’s life and recovery since being diagnosed with cancer. During their chat, Bob talked about how he has been doing since his diagnosis in January 2022 and his […]
wyso.org

Ohio's 76th state park signals more collaboration with Shawnee tribe

A new state park is coming to the area. Great Council State Park will be located between Xenia and Yellow Springs at the site of a former Shawnee settlement called Oldtown. The park will feature a $10 million interpretive center designed in the traditional council house form used by Shawnee tribes. It's expected to open in 2023.
NBC4 Columbus

Watching for storms after a dry holiday weekend

We’ve made it through the holiday weekend with mostly dry, but warm conditions. But, changes are on the way for the start of the workweek. As high pressure starts to move out this evening, clouds will start to build in alongside a light southerly breeze. This will keep warm and more humid conditions building in. Temperatures will stay on the warm side through the evening. We’ll be in the 80s during fireworks displays tonight, then slowly fall down to a low in the 70s.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Siblings battling cancer inspires one man’s Pelotonia ride

For the past 14 years, Pelotonia has been raising funds to fight cancer, a disease that impacts all of us, including NBC4 meteorologist Bob Nunally, who was diagnosed in January. NBC4’s Matthew Herchik will be “Biking for Bob” this August and is sharing stories about the ride’s impact along the way to help raise awareness […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Guns#Wnci#Red White Boom#Red White And Boom
NBC4 Columbus

Boom go food vendors at Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Civic Center Drive along the Scioto River has filled aromas that go beyond grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner. Tucked away among the food tents is Boom Central. That’s where you’ll find all of the NBC4 employees working diligently to get ready for the ultimate in fireworks displays Red, White & BOOM! Fifty feet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Travelers in central Ohio report few July 4th issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day weekend is wrapping up, with many returning home from an extended weekend away, even with travel issues like high gas prices and potential flight delays across the country. For the most part, though, some travelers said those issues didn’t affect them Monday,...
NBC4 Columbus

Families have berry nice Sunday at Licking County fruit farm

ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day celebrations continue across central Ohio. Some taking to the water, some watching those fireworks, and others, enjoying our region’s agricultural offerings. Over the weekend, the Patch on 37, which is part of the Lynd Fruit Farm family, opened to let customers pick raspberries. Both black and red berries […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Honor Flight Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As we celebrate our independence, recognizing the service of our veterans who give us these freedoms is so important. Honor Flight Columbus provides a chance for the men and women who bravely served our country to visit the nation’s memorials at no cost. For many, it is a time of reflection, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hot, humid July 4th, scattered storms rest of the week

High pressure will slide east across the Great Lakes, providing a dry northeast breeze and lots of sunshine. Skies will be mainly clear overnight, with morning readings in the mid-60s. The weather will begin to heat up for the Fourth of July, as winds turn more southerly. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

World War II codebreaker honored at Upper Arlington parade

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Honoring those who trailblazed a path for America through the unknown is the theme of this year’s Upper Arlington Fourth of July parade.  Their Grand Marshal? 101-year-old World War II codebreaker, Major John Bergmann.  “Very exciting, after all these years of going to the parade for 20 years,” Bergmann said. “I’m […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy