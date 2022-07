WINNIPEG - Rick Bowness was beaming as he walked into the Winnipeg Jets dressing room on Monday. He was, after all, back where his NHL coaching career began. That was back in 1984, when he was an assistant coach of the 1.0 version of the Jets shortly after his 145-game NHL career (with 45 of those coming with the Jets in 1980-81) came to an end.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO