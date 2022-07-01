Philadelphia police investigate after bodies found inside abandoned building in Feltonville

Philadelphia police are investigating after two bodies were discovered Thursday inside an abandoned building in Feltonville.

Police have been searching an old sports trophy business since Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Front Street.

Officials confirmed to Action News that the bodies were found buried in concrete.

The Philadelphia Streets Department and police have been seen going inside and also working out of the back of the building.

During the day Thursday, at one point, a dump truck was there.

Sources tell Action News the bodies were buried beneath several feet of concrete, possibly up to five feet.

As a result, the last several days have been spent breaking up that concrete.

At this point it's unknown who has been found.

It's still unclear how the bodies ended up in the building.