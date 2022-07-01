ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police investigate after bodies found inside abandoned building in Feltonville

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOEBD_0gRHeWzb00

Philadelphia police are investigating after two bodies were discovered Thursday inside an abandoned building in Feltonville.

Police have been searching an old sports trophy business since Wednesday on the 4800 block of North Front Street.

Officials confirmed to Action News that the bodies were found buried in concrete.

The Philadelphia Streets Department and police have been seen going inside and also working out of the back of the building.

During the day Thursday, at one point, a dump truck was there.

Sources tell Action News the bodies were buried beneath several feet of concrete, possibly up to five feet.

As a result, the last several days have been spent breaking up that concrete.

At this point it's unknown who has been found.

It's still unclear how the bodies ended up in the building.

Comments / 25

Regina Smith-Allen
2d ago

🤔...I wonder if it's the bodies of those 2 guys who went missing on 5th street, when they went into that tax place & never came out or were seen again

Reply(1)
2
Being Honest
4d ago

😞🕯🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 So sad May They Rest In Peace and Condolences To Their Family

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

Man with headshot wound found inside a burning car on Verree Road

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city’s Fox Chase neighborhood, where a man was fatally shot in the head. The incident happened on the 8500 block of Verree Road around 10:26 pm Saturday. According to police, an unidentified man was found inside a burning car....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Feltonville#Action News
CBS Philly

Upper Darby Police Searching For Teen Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old While Making Music Video

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Darby police are trying to locate a teen suspect wanted for third-degree murder. Police say 16-year-old Jermaine Young has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday night at a home on Ruskin Lane. Court documents claim Young, the victim and five friends were there to make a music video when police say Young fired. BREAKING: Upper Darby Police are trying to locate Jermaine Young, 16, charged as an adult with 3rd degree murder in fatal shooting of a 14 y/o...
UPPER DARBY, PA
fox29.com

Woman shot, killed overnight in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in Kensington. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 600 block of E Indiana Avenue in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old woman was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man with woman, baby in car shot near Penns Landing

PHILADELPHIA - A young man suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound when police say he quickly exited his car to retrieve a friend's phone Monday morning in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1 Chestnut Street just after midnight Monday for reports of a shooting. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Dies in Tow Truck Crash on Lincoln Drive

Philadelphia police said a 24-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Lincoln Drive in the West Mount Airy section of city Sunday night. Police said the women was driving eastbound along Emlen Street when a tow truck driving southbound on Lincoln Drive "T-boned" her vehicle. When paramedics arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy