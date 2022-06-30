ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana College announces spring 2022 president’s and dean’s lists

By admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA — More than 1,500 students earned a place on Texarkana College’s scholastic honor roll for spring 2022 by earning high grade point averages (GPA) in college-level semester credit hours. Students on the President’s List earned a 3.8 GPA or higher...

