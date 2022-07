An NYPD auxiliary officer was shot Saturday as a group of thieves stole his motorcycle in the Bronx, police said. The 23-year-old NYPD volunteer had just dropped someone off on Independence Ave. near W. 239th St. in Kingsbridge around 4:30 a.m. when three men surrounded him and demanded his bike, cops said. The trio then pounced on the victim, and swiped his Kawasaki motorcycle, a bag and his ...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO