ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Second visitor in three days gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtLQ8_0gRHQKV100

Another visitor has been attacked by a bull bison at Yellowstone National Park, just three days after another visitor was gored.

The National Park Service said that a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was the latest victim to be targeted by a bull bison. The attack was near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, June 29.

On June 28, a man approached a bison walking near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser. He was also gored, and suffered an arm injury, as we reported at the time.

On May 30, a woman was gored near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, as we previously reported.

Officials with the National Park Service said that in each case, the victims got too close to the animals before they were attacked. In the most recent attack, rangers said that the woman and her daughter “inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.”

Park officials described the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening, and said she was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

Park rangers emphasize that humans should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals, including bison, elk, sheep, deer, and moose. Humans should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
State
Wyoming State
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Grizzly Bear to Ever Roam Yellowstone

There are a number of fearsome predators that live in our National Parks, but do you know just how big the biggest grizzly bear to ever roam Yellowstone National Park was? How did the immense size of this bear compare to other grizzlies in the wild, and what did it need to eat in order to get so big?
ANIMALS
The Independent

450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening - a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Yellowstone Lake#Park Rangers#Accident#The National Park Service#Storm Point#Giant Geyser#Bison Elk#Cox Media Group
SFGate

'Where there's bodies, there's treasure': A hunt as Lake Mead shrinks

LAS VEGAS - They appeared to be just a couple of special-education teachers, freed up by Flag Day, out for a morning of bass fishing on Lake Mead. Matt Blanchard and Shawn Rosen had settled into their 18-foot motorboat, put beers on ice and waited their turn at the last functioning boat launch on this rapidly disappearing body of water. It wasn't until the old Bayliner was chugging away that Rosen mentioned an ulterior motive for their mid-June excursion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

World War II-Era Boat Exposed at Lake Mead as Water Levels Decline

A World War II-era boat was spotted more than halfway out of the water at Nevada's Lake Mead this week as the lake's water levels continue to decline. The Higgins landing craft — which was previously 185 feet below the lake's surface — is located less than a mile from Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Associated Press and KLAS.
NEVADA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Whitetail Deer Ever Recorded

One of the most stunning and distinctive deer in the world is the white-tailed deer. Easily noticeable by the white tails that they are named for, white-tailed deer are one of the most common species of deer in the entire United States. Although not as large as some of the other members of the deer family, white-tailed deer are still known for the impressive size that bucks can reach. But just how big can they be? Join us as we discover the largest whitetail deer ever recorded!
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Meadow River is a sleeper for anglers

The Meadow River currently is being touted among tourists as a feisty little stream that offers a medley of opportunities for both anglers and kayakers. The Meadow’s shaded summer pools keep fishermen coming back year after year, and its lower reaches attract a growing number of kayakers in spring when the stream kicks up its whitewater heels.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
109K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy