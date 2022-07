Authorities identified 40-year-old Jessica Duncan as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision on June 18 in Elko. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 80, 2 miles east of Elko. According to the investigation reports, a combination tractor trailer commercial motor vehicle was heading west on Interstate 80 near mile marker 305 in the right travel lane. On the other hand, a tan Toyota Corolla was going west on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane, approaching the commercial motor vehicle.

