ELKO—Larry B. Plumb, 89, of Elko passed away Wednesday, June 29. Larry was born in Longmont, Colorado, the youngest of seven children, and the family moved to Southern Idaho soon thereafter. He was raised on the farm in Marsing and graduated from Marsing High School in 1951. Farm work sometimes took priority, but he was able to participate in boxing and excelled in tennis.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO