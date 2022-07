Hancock County, Ohio - A 70-year-old man was hurt in a plane crash Sunday morning. It happened at 9:22 a.m. in the area of State Route 37 and Township Road 234 in Marion Township. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, James Priebe was attempting to take off in a 2011 Cubcrafters single engine airplane. Troopers say prior to lift off, the nose of the airplane hit the ground, causing the plane to flip over.

