Ocean City, MD

Things To Do Around Town – July 1, 2022

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444....

mdcoastdispatch.com

baysideoc.com

Holiday events in Ocean City, surrounding communities

Fireworks will not blast off in Ocean City limits on July 4, but an array of other activities are planned in and around the resort this weekend and beyond to celebrate America’s independence. Ocean City. The resort’s festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. on July 3 with a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Fourth of July Fireworks on Delmarva 2022

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks this Independence Day? Below is a list of dates, times and locations of Fourth of July events being held this year across Delmarva. If you are aware of a fireworks show that is not already listed below, email information about it to wboc@wboc.com so it can be added to the list. For specific questions or details about any of the below listed events, readers are advised to contact their town or city halls with inquiries.
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

The care and feeding of your houseguests at the beach

When I first moved here, a longtime resident warned me that I’d suddenly hear from all sorts of “friends” now that I had a home at the beach. She was right. But given what I do around here, I admit I do like to show off our Cape Region restaurants. Well, ‘tiz that season, so I’ve come up with a short list of pick hits that do a good job representing our beach towns. Note the words “short list” – I’m only allowed a certain amount of real estate on this page, so not every one of our 400+ eateries can be listed.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Air Show terms approved

The Ocean City’s first-ever multi-year event contract is on its way to approval. At a work session Tuesday, council members signed off on the proposed terms of a working three-year agreement with the organizers of the Ocean City Air Show after working out some sticking points. “I think we...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Popular Seafood Spots in Ocean City, Maryland

Crabs, shrimp, clams, and oysters are abundant on the Delmarva Peninsula, and there's no better place to enjoy fresh, local seafood than Ocean City. Countless restaurants dot the barrier island, and you'll find everything from laid-back crab shacks to upscale dining rooms serving elevated seafood dishes. Here are just a few amazing places to eat seafood in Ocean City, Maryland.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Berlin, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial marina proposed for Rehoboth Bay’s Arnell Creek

The developer of Osprey Point, a 217-lot subdivision along Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has submitted an application to the state to build a 25-slip commercial marina that would be open to the public and future residents of the development. According to a June 22 public notice issued by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

The Town of Ocean City is Expecting Traffic Delays w/Road Closures on July 5th

Ocean City, MD- (June 29, 2022): The Town of Ocean City would like to remind our residents and visitors to expect traffic delays during the July 5th Independence Day Celebrations. Traffic and pedestrian congestion are expected to be heavy throughout all of Ocean City. This year, the Town of Ocean City will offer two unique celebration events on the evening of July 5, 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Some Change July 4th Weekend Plans Due to Inflation, High Gas Prices

OCEAN CITY, Md. - It has been a slow start to the summer season at Piezano's Pizza on the boardwalk. Manager Ibrahim Aksut says unfortunately he has had to raise prices. "We had to increase our prices because we buy the products, the products are very expensive right now so we had to increase our prices too. So unfortunately, we had to do that," he said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

In Rehoboth, questions linger for Sandcastle Motel project

Rehoboth Beach staff were able to explain why the contractor for the Sandcastle Motel was given special permission to demolish a large portion of the structure in the middle of the city’s annual moratorium on demolition. However, that wasn’t the case for those same staff members when commissioners questioned why the multimillion-dollar renovation wasn’t sent to the planning commission for site-plan review, despite appearing to meet a number of requirements that should have triggered one.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

A time when mills powered Sussex’s economy

For the better part of two centuries, grist mills were an important part of Sussex County's economy. Every town, village and crossroads had at least one where farmers would bring their corn, wheat and barley to be milled into flour. There were at least 40 mills in the county from the late 1600s into the 20th century.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

