FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The sight is jarring. A Ukrainian flag hung on a man’s garage is vandalized in a quiet Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. A neighbor told Local 10 News off-camera that her son and others witnessed a man get out of a Range Rover SUV and spray paint swastikas, the word “Azov,” and a symbol associated with Azov, a volunteer unit of Ukraine’s National Guard that’s been criticized for embracing neo-Nazi ideals.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO