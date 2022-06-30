ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Watch Katie Boulter come from a set down to beat Karolina Pliskova.

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Britain's Katie Boulter comes from a...

www.bbc.com

The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: The 'brutal' world of doubles tennis

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Venus Williams and Jamie Murray took their first step as a pairing into the "brutal world" of doubles tennis with an opening victory in the mixed event at Wimbledon.
TENNIS

