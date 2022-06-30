College Station Road Closed at North Oconee Access Road to Northbound Traffic

College Station Road is closed to northbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road. Through traffic is open for the River’s Crossing complex or the North Oconee Access Road parking lots or Water Reclamation Facility. Southbound lanes are open.

College Station Road is closed to northbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road and is only open for northbound through traffic to the River’s Crossing complex or the North Oconee Access Road parking lots or Water Reclamation Facility past Research Drive. Access is currently not available to Riverbend Road or Loop 10 for northbound traffic on College Station Road.

Northbound vehicles traveling north on College Station Road beyond Research Drive should detour by Research Drive to Barnett Shoals Road or use Barnett Shoals Road and Whitehall Road to Milledge Avenue.

Travelers planning on using Research Drive for northbound access through College Station Road should plan an alternate route. Travelers planning on using Riverbend Road for northbound access on College Station Road should plan an alternate route.

College Station Road’s southbound lanes remains open for traffic throughout the corridor.

The closure is due to repairs on the roadway from a damaged water main on College Station Road at Riverbend Road.