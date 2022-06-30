ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station Road Closed at North Oconee Access Road to Northbound Traffic

 3 days ago

College Station Road is closed to northbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road. Through traffic is open for the River’s Crossing complex or the North Oconee Access Road parking lots or Water Reclamation Facility. Southbound lanes are open.

College Station Road is closed to northbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road and is only open for northbound through traffic to the River’s Crossing complex or the North Oconee Access Road parking lots or Water Reclamation Facility past Research Drive. Access is currently not available to Riverbend Road or Loop 10 for northbound traffic on College Station Road.

Northbound vehicles traveling north on College Station Road beyond Research Drive should detour by Research Drive to Barnett Shoals Road or use Barnett Shoals Road and Whitehall Road to Milledge Avenue.

Travelers planning on using Research Drive for northbound access through College Station Road should plan an alternate route. Travelers planning on using Riverbend Road for northbound access on College Station Road should plan an alternate route.

College Station Road’s southbound lanes remains open for traffic throughout the corridor.

The closure is due to repairs on the roadway from a damaged water main on College Station Road at Riverbend Road.

Comments / 0

gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Just where is this stately structure located?

Here’s a stately structure for today’s Mystery Photo. Figure out where it is located and send your answer to elliott@brack.net. Always include your hometown. What didn’t seem like a difficult photograph found that only two regular spotters could identify. Allan Peel of San Antonio, Tex. recognized “A mystery photo was taken from the wooden boardwalk along the Boardwalk Trail at Lake Herrick in Athens Ga. It is a man-made lake that was formed in 1982 with the construction of an earth dam on one of the tributaries of the North Oconee River near the Oconee Forest Park. Commissioned by UGA in 1982 for recreational use, the lake was named for the former Dean of the School of Forest Resources, Allyn M. Herrick, who served the school for 23 years. Lake Herrick quickly became a popular public space for swimming, boating, and fishing.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Traffic stops lead to multiple drug arrests in White County

Three Northeast Georgia men face drug charges following three separate traffic stops overnight Thursday in White County. During the stops, patrol deputies seized over 40 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, Sheriff Ricky Kelley says. Kelly identifies those arrested as 42-year-old Edwin Henry Johncox, Jr., of Eastanolle, 50-year-old Marcus Fred...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dawson County Fire and EMS suspends search for missing man

Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services has suspended the search of a man who went missing on June 24 near Amicalola Falls State Park. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen on June 24 near Ga. 52. Kebe is approximately 5’9,” weighs 170 pounds and has braces.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cause of Commerce motel fire listed as ‘accidental’

Investigators know what it wasn’t but still don’t know what it was that caused a devastating motel fire in Commerce earlier this month. State and local arson and insurance investigators met several times following the fire at Motel 6 on Frontage Road at Banks Crossing. “We completely ruled...
COMMERCE, GA
WGAU

Saturday night fireworks show in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County government is against hosting a July 4 weekend fireworks show. It is set for Saturday night at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 2! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

RangeWater embarks on 488-unit build-to-rent/multifamily development in Gwinnett

Atlanta-based residential developer RangeWater Real Estate is set to break ground on a 156-home build-to-rent community and a 332-unit apartment project in Gwinnett County, following its recent acquisition of 50 acres there. In connection with the development, which will kick off this month, the company launched a construction company, RangeWater...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
