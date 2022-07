A fresh report from Microsoft Security says that Android users are getting attacked by malware that signs up unsuspecting phone owners to expensive premium services that they didn't request or subscribe to. The victim is left holding the bag at the end of the day as the malware adds these charges to his or her monthly telecom bill. Since no one wants their handset to be cut off, these payments are usually made without questioning them, although many victims don't even bother looking over their phone bills every month.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO