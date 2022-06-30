ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Supporters gather to wish all the best to retiring asst. fire chief Jeff Peterson

By Deborah Brown
The Swellesley Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the best to Wellesley Fire Department’s assistant fire chief Jeff Peterson on his retirement from the department after 37 years of service. A crowd of about...

theswellesleyreport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Historical Society, update on Stanwood house

It was this time last summer that the Wellesley Historical Society, as part of Phase 1 of a capital campaign, made the big move to pay off its $400k mortgage on the Stanwood House, the Society’s future offices and exhibit spaces located at 323 Washington St. The stately 5,000 sq. ft. historic building, built in 1916, was the home of notable physician Dr. Frederic Stanwood and his family throughout most of the last century. Dr. Stanwood also saw patients in a small examination room at the back of the house, and he served on the Wellesley Board of Health for over 40 years.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Summer hours 2022: Wellesley Town Hall, libraries, RDF

The Town of Wellesley will follow a holiday schedule in observance of Independence Day, and all Town buildings and departments will be closed all day on Monday, July 4. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, July 5. The Recycling & Disposal Facility will be closed all day on Monday,...
WELLESLEY, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy first responders respond en masse to the scene in Quincy Center #quincypolice #brewsterambulance #quincyfiredepartment. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. An otherwise quiet warm muggy long holiday weekend Saturday...
QUINCY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury senior living community honored in national ranking

SHREWSBURY – The community at Shrewsbury’s Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings recently celebrated after the site was selected by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best assisted living and memory care communities in the state. Ranked out of 250 such facilities in Massachusetts, Benchmark...
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellesley, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Wellesley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Department#Asst#Select Board#Wfd
CBS Boston

Truck crashes into Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT -- A truck crashed into a Swampscott home on Saturday morning. The front porch and porch roof have extensive damage.Police were called to Banks Terrance around 11 a.m. The truck had been in front of the home to make a delivery. At one point, when no one was in the truck, it rolled backward and crashed into the front of the house, police said. The driver, from Jay & Jay Trucking, told officers that the brakes were set at the time.Both homeowners were there at the time but no one was hurt.A refrigerator came out of the truck and hit and damaged a car in the driveway/The truck is still in place because it appears to be supporting the porch, according to police. A building commissioner responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the home.National Grid also responded to the scene and shut off the gas to the home as a precaution. 
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
communityadvocate.com

Crashes draw emergency response on I-495, MassPike in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – A pair of crashes on I-495 and I-90 in Westborough prompted backups on Saturday afternoon, with injuries reported in at least one of the crashes, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The fire department shared news of the first incident around 6:30 p.m., reporting a crash just...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
spectrumnews1.com

Fourth of July boosts business at Worcester market

WORCESTER — While it might be a little more expensive this year, it seems more people are stocking up on food and drinks for their fourth of July celebrations. Ed Hyder’s Mediterranean marketplace in Worcester said they’re always busy around the holidays. The marketplace has been in the city since 1975, selling homemade, local and international specialty foods.
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

What's open, what's closed on the Fourth of July

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to take a long weekend to pop off fireworks and eat hot dogs while celebrating their country. And sure, John Adams thought the day for "Pomp and Parade with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other," would be the second of July, when the declaration part of the Declaration of Independence was passed, and not the Fourth of July, when the draft document was approved. But, as with so such in life, the paperwork made things a little more complicated.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Neighbors civic group celebrates 10-year anniversary

Thank you to guest columnist Lucy Phillips, a member of Wellesley Neighbors, for the following post:. Wellesley Neighbors, an organization for older couples and singles, last month celebrated its ten-year anniversary, the end of winter, and the waning of COVID with dinner at Heritage of Sherborn for members of the civic-minded social group.
WELLESLEY, MA
abingtonnews.org

Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
ABINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy