Even before the beloved Southern-inflected Juniper (4101 Laclede Avenue, 314-329-7696) opened its doors in 2013, fried chicken was its thing. It was the basis of one of owner John Perkins' earliest pop-up dinners, Le Coq, and it set the tone for the sort of restaurant he wanted to create when he served his first guests at Juniper's original location on North Boyle Avenue. For a brief moment, it was taken off the menu because of overexposure, then it came back by popular demand and made its way a few blocks down the road when Juniper moved to its current spot four years ago.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO