Independence Day is one of my favorite holidays because of the history it represents. The 4th of July is more than just a day off work; it is a celebration of our nation’s fight against tyranny and our continued commitment to providing justice and liberty for all. Though today we still have plenty of issues to face and obstacles to overcome, we can be thankful our system of a constitutional government, established by the Founding Fathers more than 200 years ago, stands strong against the test of time.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO