The City of Farmington's streetscape project on Farmington Road is ramping up, and drivers can expect more delays when traveling through the city's downtown area. Crews were scheduled to start ripping up the road between Oakland Street and Grand River Avenue Tuesday, July 5. Officials say the stretch will stay closed and inaccessible to drivers into late fall, and detour routes have been posted since June.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO